Boise State and UNLV by the numbers
No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) and No. 20 UNLV (10-2, 6-1) will face off at 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday in the Mountain West Football Championship at Albertsons Stadium.
The game will air nationally on Fox with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos and Rebels sit atop the conference in several statistics, including scoring offense, scoring defense and turnover margin. UNLV ranks fourth nationally in rushing offense at 254.1 yards per game while the Broncos are sixth at 253.5.
Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty has 312 carries for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, leading the country in all three categories. Jeanty was held to 128 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in the first meeting between the teams, a 29-24 Boise State road victory.
Hajj-Malik Williams has started the last nine games at quarterback for the Rebels. The senior has completed 132 of 206 passes for 1,735 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions while running for 768 yards and nine scores.
Ricky White III has 75 catches for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns and has also blocked four kicks on special teams.
Here is a look at Boise State and UNLV by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 40.6 (third nationally, first Mountain West Conference)
UNLV 38.7 (seventh, second)
Rushing offense
Boise State 253.5 (sixth, third)
UNLV 254.1 (fourth, first)
Passing offense
Boise State 224.8 (72nd, sixth)
UNLV 179.9 (117th, 11th)
Total offense
Boise State 478.3 (fifth, second)
UNLV 434 (29th, fourth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 50 percent (sixth, first)
UNLV 42.4 percent (48th, fifth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 91.4 percent (19th, second)
UNLV 82.4 percent (85th, ninth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 23.2 (51st, second)
UNLV 22 (37th, first)
Rushing defense
Boise State 106.6 (17th, second)
UNLV 101.1 (10th, first)
Passing defense
Boise State 258.3 (118th, 11th)
UNLV 248.2 (109th, ninth)
Total defense
Boise State 364.8 (65th, fourth)
UNLV 349.3 (49th, second)
Sacks per game
Boise State 3.75 (second, first)
UNLV 3 (13th, second)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 7.8 (sixth, first)
UNLV 7.2 (14th, second)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 38.8 percent (67th, fifth)
UNLV 31.5 percent (12th, second)
Red zone defense
Boise State 77.5 percent (25th, first
UNLV 80 percent (41st, third
Net punting
Boise State 38.58 (78th, sixth)
UNLV 39.68 (50th, fourth)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.82 (121st, 11th)
UNLV 10.93 (33rd, fourth)
Kick return average
Boise State 23.26 (24th, second)
UNlV 18.96 (86th, fifth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.5 (34th, second)
UNLV +1.17 (fifth, first)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 206 of 334, 2,556 yards, 21 touchdowns, three interceptions
Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV: 132 of 206, 1,735 yards, 17 touchdowns, four interceptions
Leading rushers
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 312 carries, 2,288 yards, 28 touchdowns
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 47 carries, 215 yards, four touchdowns
Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV: 137 carries, 833 yards, seven touchdowns
Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV: 130 carries, 768 yards, nine touchdowns
Kylin James, UNLV: 80 carries, 521 yards, four touchdowns
Leading receivers
Cameron Camper, Boise State: 51 receptions, 811 yards, four touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 38 catches, 461 yards, six touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 32 catches, 406 yards, four touchdowns
Ricky White III, UNLV: 75 catches, 1,020 yards, 11 touchdowns
Jacob De Jesus, UNLV: 32 catches, 456 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Ty Benefield, Boise State: 65 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble
Andrew Simpson, Boise State: 38 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 34 total tackles, nine sacks
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 40 total tackles, 8.5 sacks
Jackson Woodard, UNLV: 114 total tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries
Jalen Catalon, UNLV: 82 total tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups, two sacks
Johnathan Baldwin, UNLV: 60 total tackles, three interceptions, eight pass breakups, three sacks
Antonio Doyle Jr., UNLV: 49 total tackles, five sacks, two pass breakups
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Boise State coach Spencer Danielson: Several Broncos ‘are getting illegally recruited to get in the portal’
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.