Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and UNLV by the numbers

Broncos, Rebels rank among Mountain West leaders in many categories 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter.
Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference) and No. 20 UNLV (10-2, 6-1) will face off at 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday in the Mountain West Football Championship at Albertsons Stadium. 

The game will air nationally on Fox with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff

The Broncos and Rebels sit atop the conference in several statistics, including scoring offense, scoring defense and turnover margin. UNLV ranks fourth nationally in rushing offense at 254.1 yards per game while the Broncos are sixth at 253.5. 

Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty has 312 carries for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, leading the country in all three categories. Jeanty was held to 128 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in the first meeting between the teams, a 29-24 Boise State road victory. 

Hajj-Malik Williams has started the last nine games at quarterback for the Rebels. The senior has completed 132 of 206 passes for 1,735 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions while running for 768 yards and nine scores. 

Ricky White III has 75 catches for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns and has also blocked four kicks on special teams. 

Here is a look at Boise State and UNLV by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 40.6 (third nationally, first Mountain West Conference)

UNLV 38.7 (seventh, second)

Rushing offense

Boise State 253.5 (sixth, third)

UNLV 254.1 (fourth, first)

Passing offense

Boise State 224.8 (72nd, sixth)

UNLV 179.9 (117th, 11th)

Total offense

Boise State 478.3 (fifth, second)

UNLV 434 (29th, fourth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 50 percent (sixth, first)

UNLV 42.4 percent (48th, fifth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 91.4 percent (19th, second)

UNLV 82.4 percent (85th, ninth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 23.2 (51st, second)

UNLV 22 (37th, first)

Rushing defense

Boise State 106.6 (17th, second)

UNLV 101.1 (10th, first)

Passing defense 

Boise State 258.3 (118th, 11th)

UNLV 248.2 (109th, ninth)

Total defense

Boise State 364.8 (65th, fourth)

UNLV 349.3 (49th, second)

Sacks per game

Boise State 3.75 (second, first)

UNLV 3 (13th, second)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 7.8 (sixth, first)

UNLV 7.2 (14th, second)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 38.8 percent (67th, fifth)

UNLV 31.5 percent (12th, second)

Red zone defense

Boise State 77.5 percent (25th, first

UNLV 80 percent (41st, third

Net punting

Boise State 38.58 (78th, sixth)

UNLV 39.68 (50th, fourth)

Punt return average

Boise State 3.82 (121st, 11th)

UNLV 10.93 (33rd, fourth)

Kick return average

Boise State 23.26 (24th, second)

UNlV 18.96 (86th, fifth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.5 (34th, second)

UNLV +1.17 (fifth, first)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 206 of 334, 2,556 yards, 21 touchdowns, three interceptions

Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV: 132 of 206, 1,735 yards, 17 touchdowns, four interceptions 

Leading rushers

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 312 carries, 2,288 yards, 28 touchdowns

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 47 carries, 215 yards, four touchdowns

Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV: 137 carries, 833 yards, seven touchdowns 

Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV: 130 carries, 768 yards, nine touchdowns 

Kylin James, UNLV: 80 carries, 521 yards, four touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Cameron Camper, Boise State: 51 receptions, 811 yards, four touchdowns

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 38 catches, 461 yards, six touchdowns 

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 32 catches, 406 yards, four touchdowns

Ricky White III, UNLV: 75 catches, 1,020 yards, 11 touchdowns 

Jacob De Jesus, UNLV: 32 catches, 456 yards, two touchdowns 

Leading defenders

Ty Benefield, Boise State: 65 total tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble 

Andrew Simpson, Boise State: 38 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception 

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 34 total tackles, nine sacks

Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 40 total tackles, 8.5 sacks

Jackson Woodard, UNLV: 114 total tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries 

Jalen Catalon, UNLV: 82 total tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups, two sacks 

Johnathan Baldwin, UNLV: 60 total tackles, three interceptions, eight pass breakups, three sacks 

Antonio Doyle Jr., UNLV: 49 total tackles, five sacks, two pass breakups

MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football