NFL mock drafts: Ashton Jeanty to Dallas Cowboys remains popular projection
Ashton Jeanty continues to have a special season for Boise State, and NFL Draft experts universally believe the tailback will be a first-round selection.
Jeanty has 312 carries for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, leading the country in all three metrics. The Heisman Trophy contender ranks fifth on the all-time single-season rushing list and still has a chance to run down Barry Sanders’ FBS record of 2,628 yards.
The 10th-ranked Broncos (11-1) host No. 20 UNLV (10-2) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday for the Mountain West Football Championship. The winner advances to the College Football Playoff.
Jeanty is projected to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Recent mock drafts have connected Jeanty to several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.
Below is a collection of opinions from draft experts on where Jeanty will land.
Note: The NFL Draft order is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. All draft positions listed are also projections.
1. Blake Brockermeyer, CBS Sports: No. 13 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “The Cowboys’ running back rotation has been underwhelming, and Jeanty provides an immediate upgrade. With elite contact balance and the speed to break big plays, Jeanty is a difference-maker who has been the most productive back in college football this season.”
2. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 21 to Washington Commanders
Rationale: “Running back should be the final piece to a team, but Washington is ahead of schedule and Ashton Jeanty is a force multiplier. He is a valuable contributor in both the run and pass games. The Commanders have cycled through running backs this season. Jeanty is a staple in the offense, similar to what New York had hoped Saquon Barkley would be for Daniel Jones.”
3. Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 21 to Washington Commanders
Rationale: “Jeanty is one of the best players in this draft class, full stop. But there aren’t many obvious landing spots for a running back in the top 20, especially if Dallas passes (and I’m not projecting any trades in a mock draft this early in the process). … Washington wouldn’t be upset to see the Boise State standout fall this far. I’ll double-check the NFL rule book, but a Jayden Daniels/Jeanty backfield hardly seems fair.”
4. Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: No. 13 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Cowboys fans may not initially favor drafting a running back in the first round, but considering the organization’s historical emphasis on the position (e.g., Ezekiel Elliott’s selection) and their struggles on the ground this season, it’s a realistic option. The prospect of drafting a player with one of the best rushing seasons in college football history might be hard to pass up.”
5. Ian Valentino, 33rd Team: No. 11 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “Taking a running back this high is rich, but Ashton Jeanty is a transformative talent. Chicago’s running game has been fine with D’Andre Swift, but building a tandem like Detroit's puts the Bears in a position to give Caleb Williams more than enough to develop into a star.”
6. Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: No. 28 to Minnesota Vikings
Rationale: “There might be bigger needs elsewhere for the Vikings, but if Jeanty is still on the board here, he might be too good to pass up. He’s easily a top-10 talent in this class, but if he get past Dallas, there’s not an obvious fit throughout much of the first round. In Minnesota, Jeanty would provide a succession plan for veteran Aaron Jones, who just turned 30.”