Boise State coach Spencer Danielson on revenue-sharing: ‘I don’t promise that stuff through recruiting’
Boise State head football coach Spencer Danielson made national headlines last spring when he said the Broncos do not and will not promise NIL or collective money to incoming freshmen.
The landscape has changed a bit over the last few months as the House v. NCAA settlement received preliminary approval in October. If final approval comes through in April, all Division I schools will be allowed to share revenue with athletes beginning in 2025.
Earlier this week, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that Arizona began presenting revenue-sharing contracts to recruits in all sports ahead of signing day.
Danielson said he has not had any conversations with recruits or commits about revenue-sharing.
“I’m very open with guys, and I don’t promise that stuff through recruiting,” Danielson said during Thursday’s press availability. “I am all about ‘this is where you’ll be developed to be the best version of yourself.’
“Yes, (revenue-sharing) is coming for us as signing day and things happen. Absolutely we’re going to have to walk that path. But I don’t want to weave through the guys recruiting-wise that just want to go somewhere because they’re making more money than the next place. Because it is my job to take care of THIS team, and that’s what I tell my staff and our administration. It is my job number-one at the end of the season to keep our best players right here in Boise, Idaho.”
Thursday afternoon, Boise State announced a partnership with the Boise State University Foundation to create BroncoPRO, an NIL and revenue-sharing service for athletes.
“Boise State has always been on the forefront of innovation in our enterprise and BroncoPRO is the next iteration of what’s next in the changing landscape of college athletics,” Broncos Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said in the release.
Danielson said his approach will not change as revenue-sharing becomes the norm in college football. Taking care of the players on Boise State’s roster will always be the top priority.
“Then, second to that, is recruiting,” Danielson said. “And that will never get gray for me. That will never become any different, because I believe in that. You come here and perform the way we want you to and do it for this team, we take care of those guys first.
“In regards to some of the stuff coming out, it’s exciting. Jeramiah has done a phenomenal job, we have a ton of support. So it’s there, but I have not been involved in those conversations with our recruits. I tell them that’s there, but I don’t promise anything to these young men. I promise them a shot to compete. And if they want that, then we’ll walk the path and those conversations will be down the road. If they don’t, then that’s OK. There’s a lot of places they can play college football.
Danielson’s approach worked on Heisman Trophy contender Ashton Jeanty, who turned down massive NIL money to stay at Boise State.