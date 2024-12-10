Boise State’s Spencer Danielson finalist for national award
After leading Boise State to the College Football Playoff, head coach Spencer Danielson has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.
Danielson, who turned 36 in November, holds a 15-2 overall record with the Broncos. Boise State (12-1), seeded third overall by the College Football Playoff selection committee, earned a first-round bye and will take on No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
A former linebacker for Azusa Pacific, Danielson joined the Broncos for the 2017 season as a graduate assistant under then-head coach Bryan Harsin. Danielson remained on staff as the defensive coordinator when Andy Avalos was hired in 2021, and he became the interim head coach in November 2023 when Avalos was fired with two games remaining in the regular season.
Sitting at 5-5 overall, the Broncos responded to Danielson’s promotion with victories over Utah State, Air Force and UNLV in the Mountain West Football Championship. Danielson was the first interim head coach in FBS history to win a conference championship game. The interim tag was removed the day after the 2023 MWC Championship.
Boise State has won 11 straight games entering the College Football Playoff, including a 21-7 victory over UNLV to claim a second consecutive MWC title.
Danielson’s winning percentage of 88.2 percent is second only to Chris Petersen in program history. Petersen went 92-12 overall (88.5 percent) in his eight years at the helm, leading the Broncos to Fiesta Bowl victories and undefeated seasons in 2006 and 2009.
A defensive coach, Boise State ranks among the nation’s leaders in sacks (second with 51) and tackles for loss (third with 104). The Broncos are also one of the best offensive teams in college football with Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty leading the way.
Danielson has already won two awards this fall: Mountain West Coach of the Year and AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year.
Jeanty has secured several awards of his own, including Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors. He is also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award.
The winner of the 2024 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 18.
Here are the nine finalists for the award:
Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Spencer Danielson, Boise State
Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Dan Lanning, Oregon
Rhett Lashlee, SMU
Jeff Monken, Army
Kirby Smart, Georgia