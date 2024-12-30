Boise State picks up commitment from junior college defensive back
Sherrod Smith, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback from College of San Mateo, announced his commitment to Boise State Sunday evening.
Smith chose the Broncos over offers from Bryant, Old Dominion, Utah State and UTEP. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining — and potentially four depending on the outcome of a recent lawsuit — with a redshirt year available.
A graduate of Menlo-Atherton High School in the California Bay Area, Smith was a first-team all-Northern California Conference National Division Bay 6 League selection during his lone season with College of San Mateo. Smith compiled 34 total tackles and four interceptions in 12 games for the Bulldogs, who went 12-1 overall.
Smith, the 24th member of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class, will join the Broncos after spring practice.
Boise State (12-1), the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff, is set to face No. 6 Penn State (12-2) in the Fiesta Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday.
The Broncos signed 17 high school recruits, three international prospects and two junior college players in early December. Boise State received a commitment from College of the Canyons defensive lineman Tyrell Brown in the lead-up to Christmas.
During the winter transfer portal window, the Broncos have received five commitments: defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona), defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona), running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State), defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii), edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho).
Here are the 24 members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Tyrell Brown, College of the Canyons (California), defensive line
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver