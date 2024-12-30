Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State picks up commitment from junior college defensive back

College of San Mateo’s Sherrod Smith commits to Broncos 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos.
Boise State Broncos. / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Sherrod Smith, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback from College of San Mateo, announced his commitment to Boise State Sunday evening. 

Smith chose the Broncos over offers from Bryant, Old Dominion, Utah State and UTEP. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining — and potentially four depending on the outcome of a recent lawsuit — with a redshirt year available. 

A graduate of Menlo-Atherton High School in the California Bay Area, Smith was a first-team all-Northern California Conference National Division Bay 6 League selection during his lone season with College of San Mateo. Smith compiled 34 total tackles and four interceptions in 12 games for the Bulldogs, who went 12-1 overall. 

Smith, the 24th member of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class, will join the Broncos after spring practice. 

Boise State (12-1), the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff, is set to face No. 6 Penn State (12-2) in the Fiesta Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday. 

The Broncos signed 17 high school recruits, three international prospects and two junior college players in early December. Boise State received a commitment from College of the Canyons defensive lineman Tyrell Brown in the lead-up to Christmas. 

During the winter transfer portal window, the Broncos have received five commitments: defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona), defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona), running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State), defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii), edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho).

Here are the 24 members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back

Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back

Tyrell Brown, College of the Canyons (California), defensive line

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher 

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line

Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter

Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line

De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker

Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football