Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos add second Arizona defender
Keanu Mailoto, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound junior defensive lineman, announced his commitment to Boise State Thursday morning on Instagram.
Mailoto spent the last two seasons at Arizona, recording one total tackle in 2023 and seven tackles this year. He is the second former Wildcat to leave Tucson for Boise, joining defensive back Demetrius Freeney.
A graduate of Washington’s Auburn Mountainview High School, Mailoto began his college career at Mt. San Antonio College. He recorded 19 total tackles in 2022 before transferring to Arizona.
Mailoto, who will officially be a senior when he enrolls at Boise State, could potentially play for the Broncos beyond next season due to the recent lawsuit filed against the NCAA by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.
Mailoto is Boise State’s fifth known transfer portal addition during the winter cycle. The Broncos also have public commitments from Freeney, Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod, Hawaii defensive tackle Dion Washington and Idaho edge rusher Malakai Williams.
Boise State, the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff, has lost 10 players to the portal in December. The Broncos (12-1) are set to face No. 6 Penn State (12-2) in the Fiesta Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday night.
Here are the Broncos’ 10 portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
Here are Boise State’s five portal additions:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
