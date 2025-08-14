Boise State quarterback picks up fourth national preseason honor
During Boise State’s breakthrough 2024 season, the offense ran through tailback Ashton Jeanty.
In 2025, quarterback Maddux Madsen is expected to shoulder more of the load.
Madsen secured his fourth national preseason honor on Thursday when the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that the junior was among 27 players on the Manning Award watch list. The Manning Award is presented annually to the best quarterback in college football.
Madsen, the 2025 Mountain West preseason player of the year, is also up for the Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback in college football) and two national player of the year honors: the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award.
The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Madsen started all 14 games for Boise State last year, passing for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also notched 57 carries for 221 yards and five TDs.
With Madsen behind center, the Broncos finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Madsen, one of Boise State’s four captains for the 2025 season, received all-MWC honorable mention as a sophomore in a Jeanty-led offense. Jeanty, who was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft, ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last year.
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan said Madsen is playing with more confidence entering his junior season.
“I think it’s going to go a long way for him,” Virgin-Morgan said. “And continuing to do what he does, I’m excited to see what he does this season.”
The Broncos kick off the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at South Florida. The game will air live on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time.
Madsen is one of 10 Boise State players to earn a national preseason award nomination.
Here are the 10 Broncos on preseason watch lists:
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen: Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award
Freshman running back Sire Gaines: Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back)
Senior tight end Matt Lauter: Mackey Award (nation’s top tight end)
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey: Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker)
Senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely: Polynesian College Player of the Year
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year), Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Lombardi Award.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni: Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field)
Junior safety Ty Benefield: Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back)
Senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy: Jim Thorpe Award
Senior long snapper Mason Hutton: Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper)