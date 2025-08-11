Preseason honors continue; Three Boise State players placed on national award watch lists
Matt Lauter became the ninth Boise State player to earn a spot on a preseason national award watch list last week.
Lauter is one of 46 nominees for the Mackey Award, which is presented annually to the best tight end in college football.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Lauter was the top receiving tight end in the Mountain West last season, leading the way in catches (47), yards (619) and touchdowns (seven). He had four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in Boise State’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.
Lauter was one of 10 Boise State players to make the 2025 preseason all-MWC team.
The Chuck Bednarik Award (nation’s best defensive player) watch list was released on Monday, and two Boise State players were included: junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan and senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy.
McCoy, who is also up for the Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back in college football), recorded 11 pass breakups last year, tying for second in the nation.
Virgin-Morgan paced Boise State with 10 sacks during his sophomore season. Late last month, Virgin-Morgan was placed on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player in college football) watch list.
Six other Broncos have been named to preseason watch lists heading into the 2025 season.
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen is up for two national player of the year honors: the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award. Madsen, the 2025 MWC preseason offensive player of the year, is also on the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback in college football).
Madsen passed for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions last season while running for 221 yards and five scores.
Sire Gaines is on the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back) watch list. Gaines played in three games as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, rushing for 156 yards with 44 yards receiving.
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey is up for the Outland Trophy (college football’s top interior lineman). Casey has made 28 starts for the Broncos at left tackle.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni was selected to the Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field) watch list. Notarainni was also nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Notarainni recorded 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries last year.
Ty Benefield, a junior safety, is also up for the Jim Thorpe Award. Benefield notched a team-high 82 total tackles last year while also adding five pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Senior Mason Hutton is on the Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper) watch list.