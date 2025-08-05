Boise State specialist placed on preseason watch list
Boise State senior Mason Hutton has been named to the Patrick Mannelly Award, the organization announced on Monday.
The Patrick Mannelly Award is presented annually to the best long snapper in college football.
Hutton has appeared in all 42 of Boise State’s games over the last three seasons. He led the Mountain West with 133 long snaps last year and helped the Broncos convert all 65 PAT attempts.
Hutton was also named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-MWC first team.
“One thing in the specialist room that’s probably not talked about enough is Mason Hutton,” Boise State special teams coach Stacy Collins said after a recent practice. “You’ve got a consistent snapper, and usually when you’re not talking about him, that’s a good thing.
“He’s been consistent where he’s throwing the ball over a long period of time. He’s got consistent in his length. He’s changed his body. I don’t think that guy gets enough credit around here.”
Hutton is one of seven Boise State players who have received preseason national recognition.
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen, the 2025 preseason MWC player of the year, is on watch lists for two national player of the year honors: the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award. Madsen threw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions as a sophomore while running for 221 yards and five scores.
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey is on the Outland Trophy (college football’s top interior lineman) watch list. Casey, a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, has logged 28 career starts for the Broncos at left tackle.
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan is up for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player in college football). Virgin-Morgan led the Broncos with 10 sacks during his sophomore season.
Marco Notarainni, a senior linebacker) is on the Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field) watch list. Notarainni is also a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Notarainni tallied 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries last year.
Junior safety Ty Benefield and senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy were both placed on the Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back in college football) watch list.
Benefield recorded a team-high 82 total tackles a season ago while also adding five pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. McCoy had 11 pass breakups last year, tying for second nationally.