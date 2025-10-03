Boise State’s three keys to victory against Notre Dame
Boise State can re-enter the College Football Playoff conversation on Saturday by scoring a road upset of No. 21 Notre Dame.
The Broncos (3-1) are a heavy 20.5-point underdog against the Irish (2-2). Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Notre Dame Stadium.
Both teams reached the CFP last season.
Here are three keys to Boise State pulling the road upset.
1. Contain Notre Dame’s ground attack
Notre Dame has one of the best rushing offenses in the country with a dominant offensive line and two bruising junior running backs in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.
The 6-foot, 214-pound Love has 66 carries for 341 yards and five touchdowns. He is also a factor in the passing game with 13 catches for 149 yards and three TDs.
Price, also a load at 5-11 and 209 pounds, has been just as effective this season with 40 carries for 273 yards and six touchdowns.
“Obviously with this offense that we’re going against, we have to stop the run,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “So that’s number one, stop the run. That’s every week, but especially when you’re playing the type of offensive line, running backs we’re seeing this week, that’s paramount.”
The Broncos haven’t been great against the run this year, ranking 81st nationally at 152.8 yards allowed per game. An early-season matchup with Air Force skews the figure a bit, but Boise State’s defensive front needs to be ready for a serious test on Saturday.
2. Unleash the running game
On the flip side, Boise State also has one of the better rushing attacks in the country.
The tandem of Dylan Riley (48 carries, 360 yards, five touchdowns), Sire Gaines (38 carries, 245 yards, one touchdown) and Malik Sherrod (34 carries, 198 yards, two touchdowns) has shared the load this season behind an experienced offensive line.
To hang with Notre Dame, Boise State will also need quarterback Maddux Madsen to be a factor with his legs.
Madsen ran for 221 yards and five touchdowns last season but suffered a lower left leg injury on the second play of Boise State’s win over Air Force. Following the injury, Madsen has just one carry for one yard with a 15-yard sack.
If Madsen is unable to contribute to the rushing attack on Saturday, the Broncos could have trouble moving the ball.
3. Stay sharp on special teams
Notre Dame has one of the top all-around special teams units in the country.
From faking punts to generating big kickoff returns, the Irish excel at stealing yards and extra possessions on special teams.
Boise State, which has struggled on special teams over the last two seasons, cannot afford a special teams breakdown against an opponent of Notre Dame’s caliber.
“They play relentless on special teams,” Danielson said. “It’s inspiring to me just how hard they play on special teams.”
