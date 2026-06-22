Can Boise State replace two all-conference performers at cornerback?

In the lead-up to Boise State’s July 1 move to the Pac-12, Boise State Broncos On SI has been handing out grades to each position group on offense, defense and special teams.

We have already awarded grades to the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, defensive line and linebackers.

Without further ado, we will now move on to a cornerback room that will look quite a bit different in 2026.

Cornerbacks

The Broncos had the top cornerback duo in the Mountain West last season with Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy.

Earby recorded 60 total tackles, four interceptions and 13 pass breakups en route to second-team all-MWC honors. McCoy also picked off four passes before suffering a season-ending injury after 10 games and was voted first-team all-MWC.

Earby and McCoy are both hoping to make an NFL roster this season, leaving the Broncos with two big holes to fill on the outside.

Senior Jaden Mickey, Boise State’s starting nickelback last year, will likely slide over to corner. Mickey made 11 starts as a junior and notched 38 total tackles.

“I’m playing a little more corner this year,” said Mickey, who transferred to Boise State last offseason after spending three seasons at Notre Dame. “I didn’t play any (cornerback) here, but I know the game. I’ll be wherever the team needs me. If I need to play nickel, I’ll play nickel. If I need to play corner, I’ll play corner.”

Added head coach Spencer Danielson: “Jaden Mickey is a guy that could play a lot of positions. We’re going to play him as a corner because he’s one of the best cover guys on the West Coast. I mean, Jaden Mickey can flat out cover.”

Returning junior Sherrod Smith and Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. are the frontrunners to start opposite Mickey.

Smith appeared in 12 games with two starts last season and tallied 14 total tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception. At his previous stop, Smith was a first-team all-Big 6 selection for College of San Mateo.

In 30 career games with Kennesaw State, Washington Jr. logged five interceptions with five forced fumbles. He was a second-team all-Conference USA pick as a redshirt freshman in 2024.

Fellow returnees Demetrius Freeney Jr. and Franklyn Johnson Jr. could also be in the cornerback rotation this fall.

Final unit grade: B

Closing analysis: Despite losing two all-conference performers from last year’s team, the Broncos’ cornerback room looks solid on paper entering the Pac-12.