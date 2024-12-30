Boise State Broncos ON SI

Fiesta Bowl preview: Boise State and Penn State by the numbers

Broncos, Nittany Lions want to run the football

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl will feature two run-first offenses in No. 3 Boise State (12-1) and No. 6 Penn State (12-2).

The Broncos, who rank third nationally in scoring offense (39.1 points per game) and fifth in rushing offense (250.5 yards per game), lean on star tailback Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy runner-up, Jeanty leads the country in carries (344), yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29) and needs 132 yards in the College Football Playoff to break Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record. 

The Nittany Lions use a two-headed monster approach with Nicholas Singleton (145 carries, 928 yards, eight TDs) and Kaytron Allen (184 carries, 892 yards, eight TDs). Penn State averages 201.2 yards rushing per game, good for 19th in the country.

The ESPN telecast for the CFP quarterfinal between Boise State and Penn State is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday.  

Here is a look at Boise State and Penn State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 39.1 (third nationally)

Penn State 33.9 (24th)

Rushing offense

Boise State 250.5 (fifth)

Penn State 201.2 (19th)

Passing offense

Boise State 219.6 (78th)

Penn State 238.6 (54th)

Total offense

Boise State 470.2 (sixth)

Penn State 439.8 (23rd)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 49.4 percent (eighth)

Penn State 47.6 percent (12th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 91.7 percent (15th)

Penn State 88.3 percent (36th)

Scoring defense

Boise State 21.9 (36th)

Penn State 15.9 (sixth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 115.1 (23rd)

Penn State 100.4 (seventh)

Passing defense 

Boise State 246.8 (109th)

Penn State 179.6 (17th)

Total defense

Boise State 361.9 (61st)

Penn State 280 (fourth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 3.92 (second)

Penn State 2.57 (33rd)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 8 (fifth)

Penn State 7.3 (13th)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 38.1 percent (62nd)

Penn State 33.5 percent (27th)

Red zone defense

Boise State 73.8 percent (14th)

Penn State 88.3 percent (36th)

Net punting

Boise State 37.98 (88th)

Penn State 38.79 (71st)

Punt return average

Boise State 3.75 (124th)

Penn State 6.18 (90th)

Kick return average

Boise State 23.05 (24th)

Penn State 21.24 (44th)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.54 (30th)

Penn State +0.5 (32nd)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 224 of 361, 2,714 yards, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions

Drew Allar, Penn State: 237 of 346, 3,021 yards, 21 touchdowns, seven interceptions 

Leading rushers

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 344 carries, 2,497 yards, 29 touchdowns 

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 50 carries, 224 yards, five touchdowns

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State: 145 carries, 928 yards, eight touchdowns

Kaytron Allen, Penn State: 184 carries, 892 yards, eight touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Cameron Camper, Boise State: 55 receptions, 837 yards, four touchdowns 

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 43 catches, 523 yards, six touchdowns 

Tyler Warren, Penn State: 92 catches, 1,095 yards, six touchdowns

Harrison Wallace III, Penn State: 43 catches, 686 yards four touchdowns

Leading defenders

Ty Benefield, Boise State: 73 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble 

Andrew Simpson, Boise State: 41 total tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 39 total tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery 

Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 42 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, one fumble recovery 

Abdul Carter, Penn State: 63 total tackles, 11 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles. 

Jaylen Reed, Penn State: 84 total tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery 

Kobe King, Penn State: 80 total tackles, three sacks

Tony Rojas, Penn State: 49 total tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups 

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football