Fiesta Bowl preview: Boise State and Penn State by the numbers
Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl will feature two run-first offenses in No. 3 Boise State (12-1) and No. 6 Penn State (12-2).
The Broncos, who rank third nationally in scoring offense (39.1 points per game) and fifth in rushing offense (250.5 yards per game), lean on star tailback Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy runner-up, Jeanty leads the country in carries (344), yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29) and needs 132 yards in the College Football Playoff to break Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
The Nittany Lions use a two-headed monster approach with Nicholas Singleton (145 carries, 928 yards, eight TDs) and Kaytron Allen (184 carries, 892 yards, eight TDs). Penn State averages 201.2 yards rushing per game, good for 19th in the country.
The ESPN telecast for the CFP quarterfinal between Boise State and Penn State is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday.
Here is a look at Boise State and Penn State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 39.1 (third nationally)
Penn State 33.9 (24th)
Rushing offense
Boise State 250.5 (fifth)
Penn State 201.2 (19th)
Passing offense
Boise State 219.6 (78th)
Penn State 238.6 (54th)
Total offense
Boise State 470.2 (sixth)
Penn State 439.8 (23rd)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 49.4 percent (eighth)
Penn State 47.6 percent (12th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 91.7 percent (15th)
Penn State 88.3 percent (36th)
Scoring defense
Boise State 21.9 (36th)
Penn State 15.9 (sixth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 115.1 (23rd)
Penn State 100.4 (seventh)
Passing defense
Boise State 246.8 (109th)
Penn State 179.6 (17th)
Total defense
Boise State 361.9 (61st)
Penn State 280 (fourth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 3.92 (second)
Penn State 2.57 (33rd)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 8 (fifth)
Penn State 7.3 (13th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 38.1 percent (62nd)
Penn State 33.5 percent (27th)
Red zone defense
Boise State 73.8 percent (14th)
Penn State 88.3 percent (36th)
Net punting
Boise State 37.98 (88th)
Penn State 38.79 (71st)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.75 (124th)
Penn State 6.18 (90th)
Kick return average
Boise State 23.05 (24th)
Penn State 21.24 (44th)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.54 (30th)
Penn State +0.5 (32nd)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 224 of 361, 2,714 yards, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions
Drew Allar, Penn State: 237 of 346, 3,021 yards, 21 touchdowns, seven interceptions
Leading rushers
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 344 carries, 2,497 yards, 29 touchdowns
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 50 carries, 224 yards, five touchdowns
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State: 145 carries, 928 yards, eight touchdowns
Kaytron Allen, Penn State: 184 carries, 892 yards, eight touchdowns
Leading receivers
Cameron Camper, Boise State: 55 receptions, 837 yards, four touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 43 catches, 523 yards, six touchdowns
Tyler Warren, Penn State: 92 catches, 1,095 yards, six touchdowns
Harrison Wallace III, Penn State: 43 catches, 686 yards four touchdowns
Leading defenders
Ty Benefield, Boise State: 73 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble
Andrew Simpson, Boise State: 41 total tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 39 total tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 42 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, one fumble recovery
Abdul Carter, Penn State: 63 total tackles, 11 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles.
Jaylen Reed, Penn State: 84 total tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Kobe King, Penn State: 80 total tackles, three sacks
Tony Rojas, Penn State: 49 total tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups