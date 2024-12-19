Financing package approved for Boise State’s North End Zone Project
Albertsons Stadium will be getting a facelift.
On Wednesday, the Idaho State Board of Education approved the funding for Boise State’s North End Zone Project stadium renovation.
The project, which was expected to cost around $65 million when unveiled in May, will include 12 field-level suites, 44 loge boxes, 148 ledge seats and nearly 1,000 club seats.
A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for Jan. 4. The new north end zone is expected to be ready for the 2026 football season when Boise State officially leaves the Mountain West Conference for the Pac-12.
“Thank you to the State Board of Education for approving today’s financing package for the North End Zone Project,” Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement.
“This landmark project will serve as a catalyst to further elevate Boise State, the Boise community and the state of Idaho. We are incredibly grateful for all of those who have already made a commitment to the project that will impact all 350-plus Bronco student-athletes.”
The project will fully enclose Albertsons Stadium and reduce seating capacity from 36,363 to around 35,000.
Boise State (12-1), which is seeded third for the College Football Playoff, sold out all seven home games this season. An announced crowd of 36,663 watched the Broncos defeat UNLV for the Mountain West Football Championship — a new MWC title game record.
With an average home crowd of 37,114, Boise State ranked second among MWC teams in attendance this season behind Fresno State (40,600). Colorado State (33,082) and UNLV (32,203) weren’t far behind.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all headed to the Pac-12 for the 2026 football season.
Here is the full list of Mountain West attendance for the 2024 season:
2024 Mountain West football attendance
1. Fresno State: 40,600 (up 661 per game, +1.7%)
2. Boise State: 37,114 (up 1,247 per game, +3.5%)
3. Colorado State: 33,082 (up 6,573 per game, +24.8%)
4. UNLV: 32,203 (up 7,426 per game, +30.0%)
5. Air Force: 26,226 (down 1,166 per game, +4.7%)
6. San Diego State: 24,770 (down 62 per game, -0.2%)
7. Wyoming: 21,937 (down 1,226 per game, -5.3%)
8. Nevada: 17,288 (up 290 per game, +1.7%)
9. San Jose State: 16,058 (down 746 per game, -4.4%)
10. New Mexico: 16,001 (up 19 per game, +0.1%)
11. Utah State: 14,768 (down 4,514 per game, -23.4%)
12. Hawaii: 12,963 (up 1,712 per game, +1.5%)