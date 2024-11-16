How to watch Boise State vs. San Jose State: Broncos, Ashton Jeanty look to stay hot
No. 13 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) will go for its eighth straight victory in Saturday’s Mountain West Conference matchup with San Jose State (6-3, 3-2).
The CBS Sports Network telecast from CEFCU Stadium is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
The Spartans are 4-0 at home this season under first-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo, who went 109-83 in 16 seasons at Navy. Over the last three years, San Jose State is 14-2 at home.
“This is the most important game of our season,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Thursday’s media availability. “(Kicker) Jonah Dalmas spoke to the team this morning and hit that same thing.
“We know it’s a big-time test. Like I’ve been open about, coach Niumatalolo does a phenomenal job. They’ve got a bunch of talent in all three phases, they are undefeated at home this year. And I know when Boise State comes to town, that place will be packed and we know we will get their best.”
The Broncos stormed back in the fourth quarter to win last year’s meeting, 35-27, at Albertsons Stadium. San Jose State’s only victory over Boise State in program history came in the 2020 Mountain West Football Championship.
The Spartans rank fifth nationally in passing yards per game at 332.3. Senior wide receiver Nick Nash leads the country in receptions (86) and receiving touchdowns (13) and is second in receiving yards (1,156).
“Nick Nash is the best receiver in the country,” Danielson said. “That’s not my opinion, that’s his stats. So our safeties have to do a really good job and know where he’s at at all times.
“They do a really good job mixing it up. They’re going to slow the tempo down, they’re going to take it all the way down the play clock … and they’re going to make this a less-possession game than we’re used to, which is smart. We know we’ve got to execute in all three phases.”
The Broncos will once again ride star tailback Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns last week against Nevada. Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy candidate, has 1,734 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns this season, both tops in the country.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SAN JOSE STATE
Who: No. 13 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) takes on San Jose State (6-3, 3-2) in a Mountain West Conference game
When: 5 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 16
Where: CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, California
TV: CBS Sports Network
Our prediction: Boise State 31, San Jose State 24
Betting line: -14
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup