NFL mock drafts: Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty linked to Dallas Cowboys
NFL Draft experts continue to believe that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones covets Boise State star tailback Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy finalist, leads the country in carries (344), rushing yards (2,497) and rushing touchdowns (29). He needs 132 yards in the College Football Playoff to break Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
The third-seeded Broncos (12-1) will face No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Below is a collection of opinions from draft experts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Note: The NFL Draft order is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. All draft positions listed are also projections.
1. Field Yates, ESPN: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Do the Cowboys have several key issues, including at more premium positions? They unequivocally do. But Jeanty is a remarkable prospect, and this Dallas offense is largely bereft of playmakers besides CeeDee Lamb. Plus, the Cowboys are 28th in rushing (91.2 yards per game), and Rico Dowdle — who has emerged as the team's clear-cut No. 1 back — is a free agent this offseason. … Jeanty blends breakaway speed and lateral agility to make defenders miss in the hole and then shows the supreme contact balance to absorb hits to keep on trucking.”
2. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “The connection between Ashton Jeanty and the Cowboys is uninspired and lacks originality, I get it. There is a reason people are linking them. Dallas can ill afford to go into next season with its current running back situation.”
3. Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: No. 28 to Minnesota Vikings
Rationale: “Aaron Jones has been solid for the Vikings this season, but he just turned 30 years old, so it wouldn't be surprising if Minnesota looked to the future early in this draft. That would be especially true if Jeanty, a top-10 talent in this class overall, were still on the board. He's a three-down playmaker who has put up historic numbers this season, and he checks every box when it comes to projecting stardom in the NFL.”
4. Kyle Crabbs, 33rd Team: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Sorry, Cowboys fans. If it ain't broke, we're not going to fix it. And the idea of Ashton Jeanty playing in the backfield for the Cowboys is too good of a mix of talent and opportunity to pass up. … Dallas simply needs more options in their offensive attack — paying Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb is not an excuse to leave them on an island to carry the load. The Cowboys' rushing attack entered Week 14 ranked in the bottom three in yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry — it's not good enough.”
5. Daniel Harms, The Draft Network: No. 25 to Los Angeles Chargers
Rationale: “Jim Harbaugh invested in the offensive line last season with Joe Alt, and when they had a healthy J.K. Dobbins, the rushing attack was a threat. The problem is that Dobbins can't stay healthy. Ashton Jeanty would be the perfect type of workhorse back for this offense and has withstood the workload he's seen at Boise State well.”