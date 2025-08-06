Snubbed again; No Mountain West players on national receiver award watch list
The Mountain West continues to be overlooked when it comes to the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation to the top receiver in college football.
During the 2024 season, San Jose State’s Nick Nash became the fourth player in college football history to lead the country in catches, yards and touchdowns. Nash, who is now with the Atlanta Falcons, had 104 receptions for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter received the Biletnikoff Award despite finishing second in the Big 12 in receiving behind Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
The 47 members of the 2025 Biletnikoff Award watch list were released on Wednesday, and no MWC players were included.
Boise State senior Latrell Caples, a preseason all-MWC selection, had 38 catches for 475 yards and five touchdowns last season. Hawaii’s Pofele Ashlock (61 catches, 629 yards, six TDs) and Nick Cenacle (63 catches, 721 yards, six TDs) also made the preseason all-MWC team.
Eight Boise State players have been placed on preseason watch lists heading into the 2025 season.
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen is up for two national player of the year honors: the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award. Madsen, the 2025 preseason MWC player of the year, passed for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions last year while running for 221 yards and five scores.
Sire Gaines, a redshirt freshman running back, is on the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back) watch list. Gaines appeared in three games as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, running for 156 yards with 44 yards receiving.
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey is up for the Outland Trophy (college football’s top interior lineman). Casey has started 28 career games for the Broncos at left tackle.
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, a junior edge rusher, is on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player in college football) watch list. Virgin-Morgan led the Broncos with 10 sacks as a sophomore.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni was selected to the Wuerffel Trophy (college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field) watch list. Notarainni is also a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Notarainni notched 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries as a junior.
Junior safety Ty Benefield and senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy are both on the Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back in college football) watch list.
Benefield recorded a team-high 82 total tackles a season ago while also adding five pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. McCoy had 11 pass breakups last year, tying for second in the country.
Senior Mason Hutton is up for the Patrick Mannelly Award (nation’s top long snapper).