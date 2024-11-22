Spencer Danielson, Chris Petersen speak weekly about Boise State football, life
Spencer Danielson holds a 12-2 overall record as Boise State’s head football coach.
His winning percentage of 85.7 is second only to the great Chris Petersen in program history.
Petersen went 92-12 overall (88.5 percent) in his eight years at the helm in Boise, leading the Broncos to Fiesta Bowl victories and undefeated seasons in 2006 and 2009.
The day he was promoted to interim head coach last November, Danielson called Petersen for advice. Petersen, who retired from coaching in 2019 and now works as a television analyst for Fox Sports, had plenty of wisdom to share.
The two coaches now speak every Sunday, win or lose, during the football season. Most of the conversations have followed victories as the 12th-ranked Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West) are in the hunt for a College Football Playoff bid.
Boise State takes on Wyoming (2-8, 2-4) at 5 p.m. Mountain time Saturday in Laramie.
“I’m so blessed to have him as a resource,” Danielson said of Petersen. “A mentor of mine in all facets, not just football. … How to make sure I’m very intentional with my wife and my kids in this time. My rest, my workouts. It’s everything for me. It’s an hour on Sundays, and I get so much from it.
“He’s just such a good sounding board. ‘Hey coach, this is where my heart is. This is what I learned from this game. This is where my heart is going forward.’ He’ll think of some things and say ‘Hey, these are some other things to think about. These are some pitfalls that might come.’ It’s a massive resource for me, and I’m so blessed to have him as a mentor.”
During the football season, Thursdays are family night for Danielson. He tries to get home midway through the afternoon to hang out with his young daughters before a date night out with his wife, Raechel.
As for hobbies, Danielson admitted that he’s a pretty boring guy.
“I’m not cool,” he joked. “I love Jesus, I coach football and I love my family. That’s about what you’re getting.
“I don’t really have a bunch of hobbies. I enjoy being outside, I enjoy the outdoors. I don’t get a lot of that time this time of year. I would love to be good at some stuff. I would love to be good at golf. I’d love to hunt. I’d love to do some of that stuff. But I’m just not good at it, and I haven’t really put a focus on it.”
