What Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson, running back Ashton Jeanty said after Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State
No. 3 Boise State dug itself out of an early 14-0 hole in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl, but the Broncos’ comeback effort stalled in the fourth quarter against No. 6 Penn State.
The physical Nittany Lions (13-2) pulled away late for a 31-14 victory, ending Boise State’s (12-2) dream season.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “It didn’t go our way tonight, but they reestablished the standard in Boise of being a light on a hill to the country that had been lost for a little bit.
“Obviously, tonight we didn’t execute the way we needed to to win a heavyweight fight like we knew this was going to be. We’ve got to learn and grow from that as a program.”
The Broncos reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history and produced a Heisman Trophy runner-up in tailback Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty, who ran for 104 yards against Penn State, finished the season with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. Jeanty came up 28 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
Here are the highlights from Tuesday’s postgame press conference with Danielson and Jeanty.
Spencer Danielson on recovering from an early deficit
“This is a resilient team. We knew we were playing a really good football team in Penn State, and they deserve a ton of credit. They are very well-coached. We knew we were going to have to respond. That’s football. It’s not just about capitalizing when things are going well, it’s about responding when things don’t. We knew we were going to get punched in the mouth, and we had to respond and keep swinging. And our team did that. I mean, this is a one-score game going into the fourth quarter, and we just didn’t make enough plays at the end.”
Spencer Danielson on Penn State’s defense
“We knew going in one of the strengths of their team was stopping the run. They are one of the top 10 rushing defenses in the country. We’ve played against good rushing defenses, we knew we’d get their best stuff, and we did. We didn’t win our one-on-ones consistently enough to be as explosive as we needed to be in the run game.”
Ashton Jeanty on what made Penn State’s defense tough
“Just movement. That’s one thing we struggled with was movement. They have a great D Line, front seven. It wasn’t really that they did anything extraordinary. They executed, they tackled. We didn’t play our best, I didn’t take care of the ball. So that’s why we were unable to get the job done.”
Ashton Jeanty on his junior season
“This season has been a blessing. God’s favor has been upon me and all my teammates all year. I’m just thankful. Obviously we didn’t come away with the result that we (wanted). Not just me, but a lot of guys on this team did special things all year.”
