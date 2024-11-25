What Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said about Wyoming victory, preparing for Oregon State
No. 12 Boise State closes the regular season at 10 a.m. Mountain time Friday with a non-conference game against Oregon State.
The Beavers (5-6) are coming off a dramatic 41-38 victory over Washington State while the Broncos (10-1, 7-0) punched their ticket to next week’s Mountain West Football Championship with a narrow 17-13 win at Wyoming.
“Championship teams find ways to win, and they also learn from the wins,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Our guys battled, and I’m proud of them.”
“We know Oregon State is coming off a huge win against Washington State. I think the world of their coaching staff, I know some of their coaches. They are playing their best football right now, no questions asked. They’ve had some guys hurt, some guys banged up, they’re back healthy. You saw what they did against a really good opponent. They’ve been in game after game. Some of them they’ve lost, but they’re clicking on all three cylinders, so we’ve got to be ready to play our best.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s presser ahead of Friday’s game.
On the challenges of playing at 10 a.m.
“Last year we played North Dakota at 10 a.m. Everything is just ramped up. We’re a morning operation, so our guys are kind of used to that. But it’s still early. Our guys have to get up to go through a very similar pregame routine. I tell them ‘How you prep this week is how you get ready to play that game.’ Obviously on the field football-wise, but even how you sleep, how you get to sleep on these nights. How you wake up and make sure you’re ready for practice and how you train your body to make sure when your feet hit the ground Friday morning, even though it’s going to be earlier than normal home games, you’re ready to go.”
On going 1 for 10 on third down against Wyoming
“That’s our lowest on the season. First off, we played a bunch of third-and-longs. I don’t have the stats on me, but I’d like to say 90 percent were third-and-long (nine of 11 were third-and-six or longer), which is advantage defense. So we have to do a much better job on first and second down to be efficient so we’re not playing all these third-and-longs. And then execution is at a premium. It’s a pivotal down. Not just us, everyone around the country calls it the money down … and we didn’t execute at a high level. It was either protection, routes, IDs, we just didn’t execute. And in those critical moments, we need to.”
On Ashton Jeanty playing through pain
“I’m proud of Ashton. He’s a warrior. Got banged up, battled, put together a big-time game and finished the game strong for our team.”
On linebacker Andrew Simpson’s availability
“He’s doing much better. Even last week, it was going to be a close, game-time decision. He’s done a good job of prepping and staying locked in. He ended up not playing, didn’t dress. But hopefully he can come back in some form or fashion this week, and we’re just going to take it week by week. If it’s not this week, then hopefully we can get him back next week.”
