AP Poll top 25: Boise State climbs to No. 11 following Wyoming win
After moving up two spots in Sunday’s US LBM Coaches Poll, Boise State also made a jump in the latest AP top 25.
The Broncos (10-1, 7-0), who edged Wyoming 17-13 Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference road game, are up to No. 11 in the AP rankings.
“I’m proud of our guys for finding a way to get a win on the road,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “I’m proud of our guys for battling. There are a lot of things on film we’ve got to get cleaned up … but I’m proud of our guys for never flinching.”
Ashton Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy candidate, eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards for the season against Wyoming (2-9, 2-7). The junior finished the game with 19 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown, giving him 2,062 yards and 27 TDs for the season.
Oregon (11-0) remained at No. 1 in the poll. The Ducks, who defeated Boise State 37-34 in Week 2, had a bye.
Ohio State (10-1) checked in at No. 2, followed by Texas (10-1), Penn State (10-1) and Notre Dame (10-1).
There was plenty of chaos in the AP top 25 as several ranked teams dropped games.
No. 10 Indiana (10-1), No. 13 Alabama (8-3), No. 15 Ole Miss (8-3), No. 19 BYU (9-2), No. 20 Texas A&M (8-3), No. 23 Colorado (8-3) and No. 25 Army (9-1) all sank after suffering losses on Saturday.
Boise State, ranked No. 12 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, will likely move up when the next update is released Tuesday.
The CFP rankings determine the 12-team playoff field. The four highest-ranked conference champions receive a first-round bye.
The Broncos close the regular season on Friday with a 10 a.m. Mountain time home game against Oregon State (5-6). Boise State will then host the Mountain West Football Championship on Friday, Dec. 6 against UNLV (9-2, 5-1) or Colorado State (7-4, 5-1).
Here is the college football AP top 25 for Week 14 of the 2024 season:
Week 14 AP Poll Top 25
Nov. 24, 2024
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Georgia
7. Tennessee
8. Miami (Florida)
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. Arizona State
15. Ole Miss
16. South Carolina
17. Iowa State
18. Tulane
19. BYU
20. Texas A&M
21. UNLV
22. Illinois
23. Colorado
24. Missouri
25. Army
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.