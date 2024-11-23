How to watch Boise State vs. Wyoming: Broncos, Ashton Jeanty wrap up Mountain West Conference play
No. 12 Boise State (9-1, 6-0) can punch its ticket to the Mountain West Football Championship with a victory over Wyoming (2-8, 2-4) Saturday night in Laramie.
The CBS Sports Network telecast from War Memorial Stadium is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Mountain time.
The Broncos, who are in position to earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, defeated San Jose State 42-21 last week. Boise State wraps up the regular season on Black Friday with a non-conference home game against future Pac-12 foe Oregon State (4-6).
Wyoming finished 9-4 a season ago, including a 32-7 loss to Boise State at Albertsons Stadium. Longtime head coach Craig Bohl announced his retirement in December, and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel was promoted to fill Bohl’s shoes.
The Cowboys have played better after a rocky start to the 2024 season, including a 49-45 Nov. 2 victory at New Mexico. Wyoming fell to Colorado State last week, 24-10.
“We have a ton of respect for Wyoming, coach Jay Sawvel and what they do,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during his Thursday media availability. “We’ve had battle after battle with them … and we know the test that’s coming. We know they’re going to be ready.”
Wyoming knocked off Boise State, 20-17, at War Memorial Stadium in 2022. The Broncos ran for 269 yards — including 91 from Ashton Jeanty — but could only muster 17 points.
“You build respect for teams you see year in and year out, especially with who they are,” Danielson said. “I’ve had multiple battles with them in Laramie, on the Blue. So there’s a lot of respect there because we’ve played them so many times over the last decade or more.”
Jeanty leads the country in rushing yards (1,893) and rushing touchdowns (26).
The Heisman Trophy candidate should be able to feast against a Wyoming defense that ranks 116th in the country at 201.2 yards per game surrendered on the ground. The Cowboys are 115th in total defense at 429 yards allowed per game.
