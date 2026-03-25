This Boise State safety might be the Broncos’ next breakout star

Following a lengthy offseason, Boise State is set to begin spring football practice on Thursday.

The Broncos, who are coming off a 9-5 campaign in 2025 and the program’s third consecutive Mountain West championship, will compete in the Pac-12 next fall alongside current members Oregon State and Washington State, fellow MWC programs Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State and Texas State of the Sun Belt.

With several roles to fill on both sides of the ball, Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting five returning players who are primed for a major jump in production next season.

We have already taken a look at wide receiver Quinton Brown, edge rusher Bol Bol and tight end Matt Wagner and are flipping back to the defensive side of the ball with a breakdown of safety Derek Ganter Jr.

Derek Ganter Jr., safety

Boise State will have four new starters in the defensive backfield as cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby and safety Zion Washington are all out of eligibility. Fellow safety Ty Benefield—the Broncos’ leading tackler last year—transferred to LSU, leaving Boise State with several roles to fill in the back end.

Derek Ganter Jr., who appeared in all 14 games last season with two starts, is a top candidate to slide into a starting role at safety.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Ganter Jr. transferred to Boise State from Eastern Washington last offseason. He earned an immediate role in the defensive back rotation and finished his sophomore season with 27 total tackles.

Ganter Jr. attended Southern California’s Arcadia High School before enrolling at Eastern Washington. He redshirted during the 2023 season and blossomed into a standout safety the following year, leading the team with 95 total tackles (3.5 for loss). He also recorded four pass breakups and a sack en route to FCS Football Central Freshman All-America honors.

Following the 2024 season, Ganter Jr. was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the top freshman in FCS. Ganter Jr. finished eighth in the Jerry Rice Award voting.

Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson expects Ganter Jr. to be pushed by several players in the safety rotation during spring practice.

“Derek Ganter was able to play and start some games, so him playing that boundary safety … we’re also going to have some competition there,” Danielson said. “Travis Anderson has played, we’re going to move him around. Kyle Hall is a guy coming from junior college who has done a really good job. Roman Tillmon from South Dakota, a transfer who has been able to show up and do some good things.

“We’re going to move guys around a lot in the safety room.”