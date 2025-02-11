2025 recruiting class: Boise State nabs Mountain West’s highest-rated prep prospect
Boise State added four prospects to its 2025 signing class last week, but one December signee received a major boost in the final 247Sports rankings.
Ja’Bree Bickham, a two-way standout at wide receiver and defensive back for Texas’ McKinney High School, was awarded a fourth star by 247Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 179-pound Bickham is now rated the nation’s No. 32 overall cornerback prospect and the No. 41 class of 2025 recruit in Texas. He is the highest-rated prep signee in the Mountain West Conference.
“I think they really found a gem in Ja’Bree Bickham,” 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said in a recent interview on the Mountain West Network. “We list him as an athlete. Has played wide receiver, a two-way guy. Probably a defensive back, though, at the next level, and I think he’s really got all the tools to be a great one.
“Very long, another guy who has run track. … This guy runs 10.89 in the 100 at 6-foot-3. He’s a long jumper, he’s a triple jumper. So much potential there. Already a great player, but I think there’s so much meat still left on the bone. He’s got great upside, great athleticism. I think he’s going to be a real asset, probably as a safety because he can cover so much ground and that wide receiver background gives him those ball skills. Just a great at all-around athlete and the next great Bronco from the Lone Star State.”
The Broncos have pulled several quality prospects out of Texas in recent years, including Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty.
“They’ve done a good job of recruiting down there,” Trieu said. “It’s hard to go into Texas — so many schools recruit that state — and win recruiting battles, but they did it here.”
The Broncos added four new signees to its 2025 class last week: Running back Greg Ard, defensive lineman Bethel Imasuen, wide receiver Kamryn Jones and defensive back Sherrod Smith.
Here are the 29 known members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Greg Ard, McKinney North (Texas), running back
Jack Benson, Mt. San Antonio College (Texas), quarterback
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Markell Bowens, Highland (Idaho), edge rusher*
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Kamryn Jones, Rancho Christian (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Zeke Martinez, Meridian (Idaho), quarterback
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver
*Bowens has not signed a letter of intent
Here are Boise State’s nine known transfer portal additions:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)