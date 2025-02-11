Boise State Broncos ON SI

2025 recruiting class: Boise State nabs Mountain West’s highest-rated prep prospect

Defensive back Ja’Bree Bickham earns fourth star from 247Sports 

Boise State.
Boise State. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Boise State added four prospects to its 2025 signing class last week, but one December signee received a major boost in the final 247Sports rankings. 

Ja’Bree Bickham, a two-way standout at wide receiver and defensive back for Texas’ McKinney High School, was awarded a fourth star by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 179-pound Bickham is now rated the nation’s No. 32 overall cornerback prospect and the No. 41 class of 2025 recruit in Texas. He is the highest-rated prep signee in the Mountain West Conference.

“I think they really found a gem in Ja’Bree Bickham,” 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said in a recent interview on the Mountain West Network. “We list him as an athlete. Has played wide receiver, a two-way guy. Probably a defensive back, though, at the next level, and I think he’s really got all the tools to be a great one. 

“Very long, another guy who has run track. … This guy runs 10.89 in the 100 at 6-foot-3. He’s a long jumper, he’s a triple jumper. So much potential there. Already a great player, but I think there’s so much meat still left on the bone. He’s got great upside, great athleticism. I think he’s going to be a real asset, probably as a safety because he can cover so much ground and that wide receiver background gives him those ball skills. Just a great at all-around athlete and the next great Bronco from the Lone Star State.”

The Broncos have pulled several quality prospects out of Texas in recent years, including Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty.

“They’ve done a good job of recruiting down there,” Trieu said. “It’s hard to go into Texas — so many schools recruit that state — and win recruiting battles, but they did it here.”

The Broncos added four new signees to its 2025 class last week: Running back Greg Ard, defensive lineman Bethel Imasuen, wide receiver Kamryn Jones and defensive back Sherrod Smith. 

Here are the 29 known members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back

Greg Ard, McKinney North (Texas), running back 

Jack Benson, Mt. San Antonio College (Texas), quarterback 

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher

Markell Bowens, Highland (Idaho), edge rusher*

Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line

Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker

Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver

Kamryn Jones, Rancho Christian (California), wide receiver 

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Zeke Martinez, Meridian (Idaho), quarterback 

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter

Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line

De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker

Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver

*Bowens has not signed a letter of intent 

Here are Boise State’s nine known transfer portal additions: 

Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)

Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)

Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)

Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)

Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)

Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)

Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)

Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)

Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)

