Boise State loses quarterback commit Hezekiah Millender to Georgia
Hezekiah Millender, a quarterback from Clarke Central High School (Georgia), has flipped his commitment from Boise State to Georgia, the three-star recruit announced Saturday.
Millender is the nation’s No. 73 overall quarterback prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. Boise State was his only other major offer when Georgia came calling last week.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback attended Arizona’s Desert Edge High School before moving to Athens, Georgia following his junior season. He starred for Clarke Central, accounting for 37 total touchdowns — 25 passing 12 rushing — with just one turnover this fall.
Clarke Central fell to Houston County in the Class 5A playoffs, 69-48.
No. 11 Boise State (11-1), which is set to host the Mountain West Football Championship on Friday, is now without a quarterback commit for the class of 2025.
Here are the Broncos’ 20 known commits:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), safety
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), athlete
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), interior offensive lineman
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), athlete
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), cornerback
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), cornerback
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive tackle
Brendon Haygood, Sachse (Texas), running back
Lucien Holland, Inglewood (California), edge rusher
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), interior offensive lineman
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive tackle
DeShawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive tackle
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver
The Broncos do have a quarterback committed for the class of 2026.
Jackson Presley, who led Glacier to the Montana Class AA title game earlier this month, committed to Boise State in August. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Presley is a three-star prospect with offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida State and numerous others. Presley is the nation’s No. 39 overall quarterback in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.
Boise State is in good shape at the quarterback position moving forward with sophomore starter Maddux Madsen and freshman backup Malachi Nelson.
The Broncos and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty are coming off a 34-18 win over Oregon State. A victory in the Mountain West Football Championship would put Boise State in the driver’s seat to secure a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff with the top four champions getting a first-round bye.