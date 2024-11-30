Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State loses quarterback commit Hezekiah Millender to Georgia

Broncos have 20 known commitments for class of 2025 

Bob Lundeberg

Clarke Central's Hezekiah Millender.
Clarke Central's Hezekiah Millender. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hezekiah Millender, a quarterback from Clarke Central High School (Georgia), has flipped his commitment from Boise State to Georgia, the three-star recruit announced Saturday.

Millender is the nation’s No. 73 overall quarterback prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. Boise State was his only other major offer when Georgia came calling last week.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback attended Arizona’s Desert Edge High School before moving to Athens, Georgia following his junior season. He starred for Clarke Central, accounting for 37 total touchdowns — 25 passing 12 rushing — with just one turnover this fall. 

Clarke Central fell to Houston County in the Class 5A playoffs, 69-48. 

No. 11 Boise State (11-1), which is set to host the Mountain West Football Championship on Friday, is now without a quarterback commit for the class of 2025. 

Here are the Broncos’ 20 known commits: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), safety 

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), athlete

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), interior offensive lineman 

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver 

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), athlete

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), cornerback

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), cornerback 

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive tackle

Brendon Haygood, Sachse (Texas), running back

Lucien Holland, Inglewood (California), edge rusher

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver 

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), interior offensive lineman

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive tackle

DeShawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive tackle

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver 

The Broncos do have a quarterback committed for the class of 2026. 

Jackson Presley, who led Glacier to the Montana Class AA title game earlier this month, committed to Boise State in August. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Presley is a three-star prospect with offers from Arizona, Colorado, Florida State and numerous others. Presley is the nation’s No. 39 overall quarterback in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. 

Boise State is in good shape at the quarterback position moving forward with sophomore starter Maddux Madsen and freshman backup Malachi Nelson. 

The Broncos and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty are coming off a 34-18 win over Oregon State. A victory in the Mountain West Football Championship would put Boise State in the driver’s seat to secure a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. 

The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff with the top four champions getting a first-round bye.

