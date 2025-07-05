BC Bulletin

ACC Announces Championship Dates, Sites For Upcoming School Year: ACC Daily

The conference has announced the details for the championships and tournaments for 2025-26.

Kim Rankin

Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips hands the championship trophy to Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer after the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Earlier in the week, the ACC announced its championship dates and locations for the 2025-26 school year. 

“Coming off another highly successful year, we are thrilled to announce our 2025-26 ACC Championship schedule,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D., in the official press release. “We anticipate an exciting year of ACC competition, and we look forward to returning to several familiar venues while also traveling to some new facilities. We thank our schools and partners who help to facilitate these tremendous events and make indelible memories for our schools, student-athletes and fans.”

Championship games and tournaments start on Oct. 31 at Louisville with men’s and women’s cross country and continue on Nov. 2, 6, and 9 with the women’s soccer semifinals and finals taking place in Cary, N.C. The first round will be on campus sites. 

Field hockey will also play its tournament from Nov. 4, 5, and 7 at Louisville while men’s soccer will have its championship tournament from Nov. 5, 9, 13, and 16, starting at campuses and holding the semifinals and finals in Cary, N.C. 

Football will hold its championship on Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., which is the final championship of the year. 

To start 2026, men and women’s swimming and diving will be at Georgia Tech from Feb. 17-21, men and women’s fencing will be at Duke from Feb. 21-22, men and women’s track and field will be in Boston from Feb. 26-28, and women’s basketball will hold its annual tournament from March 4-8 in Duluth, Ga. 

The wrestling championship will be at Virginia Tech on March 8, followed by men’s basketball at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., from March 10-14, and gymnastics in Greensboro, N.C., on March 21. 

In April, men’s and women’s tennis will have their championships in Cary, N.C., from April 14-19, women’s golf will play in Wilmington, N.C., from April 16–19, men’s golf will be in Panama City Beach, Fla., from April 23-27, and women’s lacrosse will be in Charlotte, N.C., from April 22, 24, and 26. 

The final month of championships consist of men’s lacrosse on May 1 and 3 in Charlotte, N.C., softball from May 6-9 at Virginia, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field from May 14-16 at Louisville, rowing from May 15-16 in Raleigh, N.C., and baseball from May 19-24 at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. 

Below is the full schedule and details of this upcoming season’s championships.

2025-26 ACC Championships Schedule 

M/W Cross Country – Oct. 31, 2025 

Host: University of Louisville 

E.P. "Tom" Sawyer Park (Louisville, Ky.)

Ally ACC Women’s Soccer – Nov. 2, 6 & 9, 2025  

First Round: Campus Sites  

Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.) 

Tournament Format: Six teams (top two teams receive a first-round bye)  

Field Hockey – Nov. 4, 5 & 7, 2025  

Host: University of Louisville 

Trager Stadium (Louisville, Ky.) 

Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket 

Men’s Soccer – Nov. 5, 9, 13 & 16, 2025  

First Round and Quarterfinals: Campus Sites  

Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)  

Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (No. 1 seed receives a first-round bye; Seeds 2-8 host first-round games; No. 1 seed and top remaining seeds in each bracket host quarterfinal games) 

Football – Dec. 6, 2025  

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)  

M/W Swimming & Diving – Feb. 17-21, 2026  

Host: Georgia Tech 

McAuley Aquatic Center (Atlanta, Ga.)  

M/W Fencing – Feb. 21-22, 2026 

Host: Duke University  

Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.) 

M/W Indoor Track & Field – Feb. 26-28, 2026 

The TRACK at New Balance (Boston, Mass.) 

Ally ACC Women’s Basketball – March 4-8, 2026 

Gas South Arena (Duluth, Ga.) 

Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye) 

Wrestling – March 8, 2026  

Host: Virginia Tech 

Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.) 

T. Rowe Price Men’s Basketball – March 10-14, 2026 

Spectrum Center (Charlotte, N.C.) 

Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye) 

Gymnastics – March 21, 2026 

First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.) 

Championship Format: 6-teams qualify (Seeds 5-6 compete in the first session; Seeds 1-4 compete in the second session) 

M/W Tennis – April 14-19, 2026 

Cary Tennis Park (Cary, N.C.) 

Women’s Golf – April 16-19, 2026 

Porters Neck Country Club (Wilmington, N.C.) 

Men’s Golf – April 23-27, 2026 

Shark’s Tooth Golf Club (Panama City, Fla.)

Women’s Lacrosse – April 22, 24 & 26, 2026 

American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) 

Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket

Men’s Lacrosse – May 1 & 3, 2026 

American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) 

Tournament Format: Four-team bracket

Softball – May 6-9, 2026  

Host: University of Virginia 

Palmer Park (Charlottesville, Va.) 

Tournament Format: 12-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 1-4 receive a first-round bye)

M/W Outdoor Track & Field – May 14-16, 2026  

Host: University of Louisville 

Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park (Louisville, Ky.)

Rowing – May 15-16, 2026  

Lake Wheeler (Raleigh, N.C.) 

Baseball – May 19-24, 2026 

Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.) 

Tournament Format: 16-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 5-8 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye) 

Kim Rankin
