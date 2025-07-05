ACC Announces Championship Dates, Sites For Upcoming School Year: ACC Daily
Earlier in the week, the ACC announced its championship dates and locations for the 2025-26 school year.
“Coming off another highly successful year, we are thrilled to announce our 2025-26 ACC Championship schedule,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D., in the official press release. “We anticipate an exciting year of ACC competition, and we look forward to returning to several familiar venues while also traveling to some new facilities. We thank our schools and partners who help to facilitate these tremendous events and make indelible memories for our schools, student-athletes and fans.”
Championship games and tournaments start on Oct. 31 at Louisville with men’s and women’s cross country and continue on Nov. 2, 6, and 9 with the women’s soccer semifinals and finals taking place in Cary, N.C. The first round will be on campus sites.
Field hockey will also play its tournament from Nov. 4, 5, and 7 at Louisville while men’s soccer will have its championship tournament from Nov. 5, 9, 13, and 16, starting at campuses and holding the semifinals and finals in Cary, N.C.
Football will hold its championship on Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., which is the final championship of the year.
To start 2026, men and women’s swimming and diving will be at Georgia Tech from Feb. 17-21, men and women’s fencing will be at Duke from Feb. 21-22, men and women’s track and field will be in Boston from Feb. 26-28, and women’s basketball will hold its annual tournament from March 4-8 in Duluth, Ga.
The wrestling championship will be at Virginia Tech on March 8, followed by men’s basketball at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., from March 10-14, and gymnastics in Greensboro, N.C., on March 21.
In April, men’s and women’s tennis will have their championships in Cary, N.C., from April 14-19, women’s golf will play in Wilmington, N.C., from April 16–19, men’s golf will be in Panama City Beach, Fla., from April 23-27, and women’s lacrosse will be in Charlotte, N.C., from April 22, 24, and 26.
The final month of championships consist of men’s lacrosse on May 1 and 3 in Charlotte, N.C., softball from May 6-9 at Virginia, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field from May 14-16 at Louisville, rowing from May 15-16 in Raleigh, N.C., and baseball from May 19-24 at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.
Below is the full schedule and details of this upcoming season’s championships.
2025-26 ACC Championships Schedule
M/W Cross Country – Oct. 31, 2025
Host: University of Louisville
E.P. "Tom" Sawyer Park (Louisville, Ky.)
Ally ACC Women’s Soccer – Nov. 2, 6 & 9, 2025
First Round: Campus Sites
Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Tournament Format: Six teams (top two teams receive a first-round bye)
Field Hockey – Nov. 4, 5 & 7, 2025
Host: University of Louisville
Trager Stadium (Louisville, Ky.)
Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket
Men’s Soccer – Nov. 5, 9, 13 & 16, 2025
First Round and Quarterfinals: Campus Sites
Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (No. 1 seed receives a first-round bye; Seeds 2-8 host first-round games; No. 1 seed and top remaining seeds in each bracket host quarterfinal games)
Football – Dec. 6, 2025
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
M/W Swimming & Diving – Feb. 17-21, 2026
Host: Georgia Tech
McAuley Aquatic Center (Atlanta, Ga.)
M/W Fencing – Feb. 21-22, 2026
Host: Duke University
Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.)
M/W Indoor Track & Field – Feb. 26-28, 2026
The TRACK at New Balance (Boston, Mass.)
Ally ACC Women’s Basketball – March 4-8, 2026
Gas South Arena (Duluth, Ga.)
Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)
Wrestling – March 8, 2026
Host: Virginia Tech
Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.)
T. Rowe Price Men’s Basketball – March 10-14, 2026
Spectrum Center (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)
Gymnastics – March 21, 2026
First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.)
Championship Format: 6-teams qualify (Seeds 5-6 compete in the first session; Seeds 1-4 compete in the second session)
M/W Tennis – April 14-19, 2026
Cary Tennis Park (Cary, N.C.)
Women’s Golf – April 16-19, 2026
Porters Neck Country Club (Wilmington, N.C.)
Men’s Golf – April 23-27, 2026
Shark’s Tooth Golf Club (Panama City, Fla.)
Women’s Lacrosse – April 22, 24 & 26, 2026
American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket
Men’s Lacrosse – May 1 & 3, 2026
American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tournament Format: Four-team bracket
Softball – May 6-9, 2026
Host: University of Virginia
Palmer Park (Charlottesville, Va.)
Tournament Format: 12-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 1-4 receive a first-round bye)
M/W Outdoor Track & Field – May 14-16, 2026
Host: University of Louisville
Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park (Louisville, Ky.)
Rowing – May 15-16, 2026
Lake Wheeler (Raleigh, N.C.)
Baseball – May 19-24, 2026
Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.)
Tournament Format: 16-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 5-8 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)