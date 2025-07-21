ACC Daily: ACC Football Kickoff Key Storylines

BC Bulletin

What are some of the most interesting conference storylines entering ACC Football Kickoff?

Justice Sandle

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football season is nearly here, and the ACC is gearing up for its media day. There are a lot of moving pieces this season dealing with the ACC, but that does not stop the conference from trying to improve and return to national attention as one of the best football conferences in the country.

Here are some key storylines heading into ACC Football Kickoff:

Carson Beck

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck puts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game against
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck puts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of one popcast with some family friends, this is the first time the Georgia transfer will be in front of media and answering questions. The move to Coral Gables was not shocking after he got his NFL Draft grade, but the move to South Florida was quickly controversial and not peaceful until recently. It will be interesting to see how much Beck is willing to reveal and how much he will talk ahead of the 2025 season in his first media appearance.

It could just strictly be football on his mind, not worrying about the outside noise, but a moment of vulnerability could be perfect for him in this new chapter.

Bill Belichick

Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick is introduced dur
Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick is introduced during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of, if not the biggest, storyline for the 2025 season is the first year of Belichick as the Tar Heels' head coach. He has been on a media tour already, but with football at the forefront of his mind (hopefully), one greatest head coaches in NFL history is on to tackle a new challenge in the ACC.

He has a difficult road ahead, and with the third-best transfer class in the ACC this season, he will have some talented players to work with in year one.

Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks during Clemson football media day at the Smart Family Media Center in Clemson, SC Tues
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks during Clemson football media day at the Smart Family Media Center in Clemson, SC Tuesday, July 15, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After rising from the ashes to win the ACC Championship last season, the Tigers are a dark horse to be a national championship contender this season. They have one of the best coaches in the country, arguably the best defensive line in the country. They have one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country with Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams.

All signs point to a return to form as one of the nation's best teams this season. It has been some time since Dabo Swinney has had a team this good on paper, as he continues to look for ways to get back to a national championship.

