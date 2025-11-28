BC Bulletin

Boston College Football's Depth Chart For Week 14 Game at Syracuse

The Eagles have released their depth chart for their matchup with the Orange on Saturday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard (2) runs the ball during the first half against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Boston College football wraps up its 2025 campaign on the road against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon. 

This season, the Eagles have won just one game, their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and have lost ten straight games to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, No. 22 Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 9 Notre Dame 25-10, No. 21 SMU 45-13, and most recently No. 23 Georgia Tech 36-34 on Nov. 15

Syracuse has won three games over UConn 27-20, Colgate 66-24, and Clemson 34-21, and have been defeated eight times at the hands of No. 19 Tennessee 45-26, Duke 38-3, No. 21 SMU 31-18, No. 22 Pitt 30-13, No. 23 Georgia Tech 41-16, UNC 27-10, No. 12 Miami 38-10, and most recently No. 9 Notre Dame 70-7 on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Boston College released its depth chart for the matchup. 

Redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan will get the start at quarterback for the Eagles, head coach Bill O’Brien announced on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. 

"Dylan had a good game against Georgia Tech,” said O’Brien. “He made a lot of great throws. He anticipated well, he scrambled, he took off a couple times, which helped us a lot, because he can do that. We just focused on Syracuse, the game plan for Syracuse, making sure that we understand what they're trying to do, be ready for some new stuff that they may do, and just keep trying to get better every single day with Dylan. He works very hard."

Below is the full depth chart for the upcoming matchup.

Offense

Left Tackle

Jude Bowry
Pape Abdoulaye Sy

Left Guard

Eryx Daugherty
Tommy Matheson (6-3, 303, R-Sr.) 

Center

Michael Crounse
Dwayne Allick

Right Guard

Logan Taylor
Judah Pruitt or Robert Smith IV

Right Tackle

Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow

Quarterback

Dylan Lonergan
Grayson James
Shaker Reisig

Running Back

Turbo Richard
Jordan McDonald
Bo MacCormack III
Alex Broome

Tight End

Jeremiah Franklin
Kaelan Chudzinski
Ty Lockwood
Zeke Moore

Wide Receiver

Reed Harris
V.J. Wilkins

Wide Receiver

Lewis Bond
Luke McLaughlin

Wide Receiver


Dawson Pough
Ismael Zamor
Jaedn Skeete

Defense

Defensive End

Edwin Kolenge
Favor Bate
Josiah Griffin
Jayzen Flint

Defensive Tackle

Chris Marable Jr.
Kwan Williams
Micah Amedee

Defensive Tackle

Sedarius McConnell
Makai Byerson
Mike Bumpus (6-3, 271, R-Sr.)

Defensive End

Quintayvious Hutchins
E’Lla Boykin
Israel Oladipupo
Jayden Fry

Linebacker

Owen McGowan
Bryce Steele
Jason Hewlett Jr.

Linebacker

Kemori Dixon
Zacari Thomas
Griffin Collins

Nickelback

T.J. Green
Charlie Comella

Cornerback

Max Tucker
Ashton Cunningham
Amari Jackson

Cornerback

Isaiah Farris
Ashton McShane

Safety

Omar Thornton
Charlie Comella

Safety

KP Price
Carter Davis
Omarion Davis

Safety

Carter Davis
Marcus Upton
Charlie Comella

Specialists

Long Snapper

Ben Mann or Cooper Crook

Punter

Shamus Florio
Andy Quinn

Kicker

Luca Lombardo
Liam Connor

Punt Returner

Isaiah Farris
Charlie Comella

Kick Returner

T.J. Green
Bo MacCormack III

