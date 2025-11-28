Boston College Football's Depth Chart For Week 14 Game at Syracuse
Boston College football wraps up its 2025 campaign on the road against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon.
This season, the Eagles have won just one game, their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and have lost ten straight games to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, No. 22 Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 9 Notre Dame 25-10, No. 21 SMU 45-13, and most recently No. 23 Georgia Tech 36-34 on Nov. 15.
Syracuse has won three games over UConn 27-20, Colgate 66-24, and Clemson 34-21, and have been defeated eight times at the hands of No. 19 Tennessee 45-26, Duke 38-3, No. 21 SMU 31-18, No. 22 Pitt 30-13, No. 23 Georgia Tech 41-16, UNC 27-10, No. 12 Miami 38-10, and most recently No. 9 Notre Dame 70-7 on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, Boston College released its depth chart for the matchup.
Redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan will get the start at quarterback for the Eagles, head coach Bill O’Brien announced on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
"Dylan had a good game against Georgia Tech,” said O’Brien. “He made a lot of great throws. He anticipated well, he scrambled, he took off a couple times, which helped us a lot, because he can do that. We just focused on Syracuse, the game plan for Syracuse, making sure that we understand what they're trying to do, be ready for some new stuff that they may do, and just keep trying to get better every single day with Dylan. He works very hard."
Below is the full depth chart for the upcoming matchup.
Offense
Left Tackle
Jude Bowry
Pape Abdoulaye Sy
Left Guard
Eryx Daugherty
Tommy Matheson (6-3, 303, R-Sr.)
Center
Michael Crounse
Dwayne Allick
Right Guard
Logan Taylor
Judah Pruitt or Robert Smith IV
Right Tackle
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow
Quarterback
Dylan Lonergan
Grayson James
Shaker Reisig
Running Back
Turbo Richard
Jordan McDonald
Bo MacCormack III
Alex Broome
Tight End
Jeremiah Franklin
Kaelan Chudzinski
Ty Lockwood
Zeke Moore
Wide Receiver
Reed Harris
V.J. Wilkins
Wide Receiver
Lewis Bond
Luke McLaughlin
Wide Receiver
Dawson Pough
Ismael Zamor
Jaedn Skeete
Defense
Defensive End
Edwin Kolenge
Favor Bate
Josiah Griffin
Jayzen Flint
Defensive Tackle
Chris Marable Jr.
Kwan Williams
Micah Amedee
Defensive Tackle
Sedarius McConnell
Makai Byerson
Mike Bumpus (6-3, 271, R-Sr.)
Defensive End
Quintayvious Hutchins
E’Lla Boykin
Israel Oladipupo
Jayden Fry
Linebacker
Owen McGowan
Bryce Steele
Jason Hewlett Jr.
Linebacker
Kemori Dixon
Zacari Thomas
Griffin Collins
Nickelback
T.J. Green
Charlie Comella
Cornerback
Max Tucker
Ashton Cunningham
Amari Jackson
Cornerback
Isaiah Farris
Ashton McShane
Safety
Omar Thornton
Charlie Comella
Safety
KP Price
Carter Davis
Omarion Davis
Safety
Carter Davis
Marcus Upton
Charlie Comella
Specialists
Long Snapper
Ben Mann or Cooper Crook
Punter
Shamus Florio
Andy Quinn
Kicker
Luca Lombardo
Liam Connor
Punt Returner
Isaiah Farris
Charlie Comella
Kick Returner
T.J. Green
Bo MacCormack III