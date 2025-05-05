BC Bulletin

ACC Tournament Looms As Top of the ACC Baseball Standings Left In Chaos; ACC Daily: May 5, 2025

The ACC Tournament is nearly here, and the top of the conference could not be any closer as two weekends of regular season baseball remain.

Clemson catcher Jacob Jarrell (9) hits a home run against University of Louisville during the bottom of the fifth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 18, 2025. The home run broke up a no-hitter and helped the Tigers win 2-1.
The lucrative double bye in the new ACC tournament format is starting to heat up, but the top of the standings is in chaos after this weekend's series matchups.

It starts with the Miami Hurricanes and their series win against No. 16 NC State. The Canes are the hottest team in the country, winning their last five series, two being sweeps (almost three in a row had Sunday's game not been cancelled due to weather delay), and winning ten straight conference games.

The is an issue with the weather cancellations of the game, the Hurricanes were poised to be No. 1 in conference standings, dropping then to No. 5. NC State remains in the top four at No. 2, with Florida State topping the conference after defeating Clemson.

ACC Baseball Standings (5/5)

1. Florida State (14-7, 33-10)

2. NC State (15-9, 30-15)

3. North Carolina (15-9, 35-10)

4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 33-14)

5. Miami (14-9, 29-18)

6. Clemson (14-10, 37-12)

7. Duke (14-10, 32-15)

8. Louisville (13-11, 32-15)

9. Virginia (11-10, 26-16)

10. Wake Forest (12-12, 32-16)

11. Notre Dame (12-15, 26-19)

12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 27-21)

13. Pitt (9-15, 24-21)

14. Boston College (10-17, 23-26)

15. Stanford (9-18, 24-20)

16. California (6-18, 18-27)

2025 ACC baseball tournament schedule, scores 

All times ET.

Tuesday, May 20 — First Round

  • Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 16 seed, 9 a.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 2: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 1 p.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 3: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed, 5 p.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 4: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 9 p.m. | ACC Network

Wednesday, May 21 — Second Round

  • Game 5: No. 8 seed vs. Winner of Game 1, 9 a.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 6: No. 5 seed vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 7: No. 7 seed vs. Winner of Game 3, 5 p.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 8: No. 6 seed vs. Winner of Game 4, 9 p.m. | ACC Network

Thursday, May 22 — Quarterfinals

  • Game 9: No. 1 seed vs. Winner of Game 5, 3 p.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 10: No. 4 seed vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Friday, May 23 — Quarterfinals

  • Game 11: No. 2 seed vs. Winner of Game 7, 3 p.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 12: No. 3 seed vs. Winner of Game 8, 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Saturday, May 24 — Semifinals

  • Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 1 p.m. | ACC Network
  • Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 5 p.m. | ACC Network

Sunday, May 25 — Championship

  • Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14, 12 p.m. | ESPN2

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

