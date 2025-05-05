ACC Tournament Looms As Top of the ACC Baseball Standings Left In Chaos; ACC Daily: May 5, 2025
The lucrative double bye in the new ACC tournament format is starting to heat up, but the top of the standings is in chaos after this weekend's series matchups.
It starts with the Miami Hurricanes and their series win against No. 16 NC State. The Canes are the hottest team in the country, winning their last five series, two being sweeps (almost three in a row had Sunday's game not been cancelled due to weather delay), and winning ten straight conference games.
The is an issue with the weather cancellations of the game, the Hurricanes were poised to be No. 1 in conference standings, dropping then to No. 5. NC State remains in the top four at No. 2, with Florida State topping the conference after defeating Clemson.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/5)
1. Florida State (14-7, 33-10)
2. NC State (15-9, 30-15)
3. North Carolina (15-9, 35-10)
4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 33-14)
5. Miami (14-9, 29-18)
6. Clemson (14-10, 37-12)
7. Duke (14-10, 32-15)
8. Louisville (13-11, 32-15)
9. Virginia (11-10, 26-16)
10. Wake Forest (12-12, 32-16)
11. Notre Dame (12-15, 26-19)
12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 27-21)
13. Pitt (9-15, 24-21)
14. Boston College (10-17, 23-26)
15. Stanford (9-18, 24-20)
16. California (6-18, 18-27)
2025 ACC baseball tournament schedule, scores
All times ET.
Tuesday, May 20 — First Round
- Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 16 seed, 9 a.m. | ACC Network
- Game 2: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 1 p.m. | ACC Network
- Game 3: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed, 5 p.m. | ACC Network
- Game 4: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 9 p.m. | ACC Network
Wednesday, May 21 — Second Round
- Game 5: No. 8 seed vs. Winner of Game 1, 9 a.m. | ACC Network
- Game 6: No. 5 seed vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. | ACC Network
- Game 7: No. 7 seed vs. Winner of Game 3, 5 p.m. | ACC Network
- Game 8: No. 6 seed vs. Winner of Game 4, 9 p.m. | ACC Network
Thursday, May 22 — Quarterfinals
- Game 9: No. 1 seed vs. Winner of Game 5, 3 p.m. | ACC Network
- Game 10: No. 4 seed vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. | ACC Network
Friday, May 23 — Quarterfinals
- Game 11: No. 2 seed vs. Winner of Game 7, 3 p.m. | ACC Network
- Game 12: No. 3 seed vs. Winner of Game 8, 7 p.m. | ACC Network
Saturday, May 24 — Semifinals
- Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 1 p.m. | ACC Network
- Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 5 p.m. | ACC Network
Sunday, May 25 — Championship
- Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14, 12 p.m. | ESPN2