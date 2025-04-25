Conference Selections From First Round of NFL Draft, ACC Daily: April 25, 2025
The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night with the first round. 32 players from multiple college teams heard their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and are starting the next phase in their careers.
In the ACC, two players heard their names called in the opening round of the draft.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. In 2024, Ward was the best quarterback in college football, going 305-of-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Ward racked up multiple awards and accolades for the performance, including ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, All-ACC First-Team, the Davey O’Brien Award, consensus All-American First-Team honors, and was a Heisman finalist.
He joins a quarterback room in Tennessee with Will Levis, Tim Boyle, and Brandon Allen. Last season, the Titans went 3-14 overall and finished fourth in the AFC South.
The other conference player to be selected in the first round was UNC running back Omarion Hampton, who was picked at No. 22 by the Los Angeles Chargers.
In 2024, Hampton played in all 12 games for the Tar Heels, the only expectation being the team’s bowl game, and tallied 281 rush attempts for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns as well as 38 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns.
He climbed up both the ACC and NCAA leaderboards with his performance.
Nationally, he ranked third in all-purpose yards (2,033) and rushing yards while in the ACC, he ranked at the top in rushing attempts, yards, yards per game (138.3), tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns, and had the sixth-most yards per carry (5.9).
Hampton joins a Chargers running back room with Najee Harris, Hassan Haskins, Jaret Patterson, and Kimani Vidal. Last year, Los Angeles went 11-6 overall, finished second in the AFC West, and made an appearance in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.
The 2025 NFL Draft continues on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds.
Below is a full list of the first-round picks from the draft.
2025 NFL Draft First Round Picks
- QB Cam Ward, Miami- Tennessee Titans
- WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado- Jacksonville Jaguars
- EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State- New York Giants
- OT Will Campbell, LSU- New England Patriots
- DT Mason Graham, Michigan- Cleveland Browns
- RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State- Las Vegas Raiders
- OT Armand Membou, Missouri- New York Jets
- WR Tetairoa McMillian, Arizona, Carolina Panthers
- OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas- New Orleans Saints
- TE Colston Loveland, Michigan- Chicago Bears
- EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia- San Francisco 49ers
- G Tyler Booker, Alabama- Dallas Cowboys
- DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan- Miami Dolphins
- TE Tyler Warren, Penn State- Indianapolis Colts
- EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia- Atlanta Falcons
- DT Walter Nolan, Ole Miss- Arizona Cardinals
- EDGE Shemar Steawart, Texas A&M- Cincinnati Bengals
- G Grey Zabel, North Dakota State- Seattle Seahawks
- WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- CB Jahdae Barron, Texas- Denver Broncos
- DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon- Pittsburgh Steelers
- RB Omarion Hampton, UNC- Los Angeles Chargers
- WR Matthew Golden, Texas- Green Bay Packers
- G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State- Minnesota Vikings
- QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss- New York Giants
- EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee- Atlanta Falcons
- S Malaki Starks, Georgia- Baltimore Ravens
- DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State, Detroit Lions
- OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon- Washington Commanders
- CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky- Buffalo Bills
- LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama- Philadelphia Eagles
- OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State- Kansas City Chiefs