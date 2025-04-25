BC Bulletin

Conference Selections From First Round of NFL Draft, ACC Daily: April 25, 2025

Which draft picks were from the ACC on Thursday night?

Kim Rankin

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night with the first round. 32 players from multiple college teams heard their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and are starting the next phase in their careers. 

In the ACC, two players heard their names called in the opening round of the draft. 

Miami quarterback Cam Ward was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. In 2024, Ward was the best quarterback in college football, going 305-of-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Ward racked up multiple awards and accolades for the performance, including ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, All-ACC First-Team, the Davey O’Brien Award, consensus All-American First-Team honors, and was a Heisman finalist. 

He joins a quarterback room in Tennessee with Will Levis, Tim Boyle, and Brandon Allen. Last season, the Titans went 3-14 overall and finished fourth in the AFC South. 

The other conference player to be selected in the first round was UNC running back Omarion Hampton, who was picked at No. 22 by the Los Angeles Chargers. 

In 2024, Hampton played in all 12 games for the Tar Heels, the only expectation being the team’s bowl game, and tallied 281 rush attempts for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns as well as 38 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns. 

He climbed up both the ACC and NCAA leaderboards with his performance. 

Nationally, he ranked third in all-purpose yards (2,033) and rushing yards while in the ACC, he ranked at the top in rushing attempts, yards, yards per game (138.3), tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns, and had the sixth-most yards per carry (5.9). 

Hampton joins a Chargers running back room with Najee Harris, Hassan Haskins, Jaret Patterson, and Kimani Vidal. Last year, Los Angeles went 11-6 overall, finished second in the AFC West, and made an appearance in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. 

The 2025 NFL Draft continues on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET with the second and third rounds. 

Below is a full list of the first-round picks from the draft. 

2025 NFL Draft First Round Picks 

  1. QB Cam Ward, Miami- Tennessee Titans
  2. WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado- Jacksonville Jaguars
  3. EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State- New York Giants
  4. OT Will Campbell, LSU- New England Patriots
  5. DT Mason Graham, Michigan- Cleveland Browns
  6. RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State- Las Vegas Raiders
  7. OT Armand Membou, Missouri- New York Jets
  8. WR Tetairoa McMillian, Arizona, Carolina Panthers
  9. OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas- New Orleans Saints
  10. TE Colston Loveland, Michigan- Chicago Bears
  11. EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia- San Francisco 49ers
  12. G Tyler Booker, Alabama- Dallas Cowboys
  13. DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan- Miami Dolphins
  14. TE Tyler Warren, Penn State- Indianapolis Colts
  15. EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia- Atlanta Falcons
  16. DT Walter Nolan, Ole Miss- Arizona Cardinals
  17. EDGE Shemar Steawart, Texas A&M- Cincinnati Bengals
  18. G Grey Zabel, North Dakota State- Seattle Seahawks
  19. WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. CB Jahdae Barron, Texas- Denver Broncos
  21. DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon- Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. RB Omarion Hampton, UNC- Los Angeles Chargers
  23. WR Matthew Golden, Texas- Green Bay Packers
  24. G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State- Minnesota Vikings
  25. QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss- New York Giants
  26. EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee- Atlanta Falcons
  27. S Malaki Starks, Georgia- Baltimore Ravens
  28. DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State, Detroit Lions
  29. OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon- Washington Commanders
  30. CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky- Buffalo Bills
  31. LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama- Philadelphia Eagles
  32. OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State- Kansas City Chiefs

ACC News of the Day:

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/ACC