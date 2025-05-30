Nine ACC Teams Start Run in NCAA Baseball Regionals, ACC Daily: May 30, 2025
Postseason play is officially underway for college baseball and teams are looking to make it to College World Series in Omaha, Neb., to become the newest national champion.
For the conference, nine ACC teams received a bid to NCAA Regionals and a few of them are hosting.
Three teams earned a spot as Top 16 seeds and are hosting this weekend, No. 5 UNC, No. 9 Florida State, and No. 11 Clemson.
To start regionals on Friday, UNC is playing No. 4-seeded Holy Cross at noon ET while Florida State is taking on No. 4 Bethune-Cookman at 3 p.m. and Clemson will square off against No. 4 USC Upstate at 6 p.m., all on ACC Network.
As for the other six teams, they had to travel to begin their run to Omaha.
Louisville earned a No. 2 seed and plays against No. 3 ETSU in the Nashville (Vanderbilt) Regional at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
NC State also got a 2-seed in the Auburn Regional and squares off against No. 3 Stetson at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
Georgia Tech earned the No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional and will play against No. 3 Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
Duke is also a 2-seed in the Athens Regional and faces off against No. 3 Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Wake Forest secured the 2-seed in the Knoxville Regional and plays No. 3 Cincinnati at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
Finally, Miami is the No. 3 seed in the Hattiesburg (Southern Miss) Regional and plays No. 2 Alabama at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
The format of regionals is double elimination. Teams have to lose two games to be eliminated.
The winner of each regional will advance to Super Regionals and play a best-of-3 against its opponent which will take place next weekend.
The eight teams still standings head to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series from June 13-23.
