Who Would Make The All-ACC Flag Football Team? - ACC Daily: May 22, 2025
With the NFL recently announcing that it will allow its players to compete in the upcoming Olympics in flag football, we here at OnSI began putting our heads together to think about who would be on the All-ACC flag football team.
Who knows? Maybe this could be a fun way to have some of our favorite college players on screen during the summers. If it turns into that, remember where the idea came from. I'll happily take a check.
The Flag Football Rules
There are traditionally five players on the field at all times for each team during an official flag football game.
On offense: a quarterback, three wide receivers and a center, who is also able to go out for a pass after snapping the ball.
On defense: one rusher who lines up seven yards away from the line of scrimmage and is allowed to rush the passer, four defensive backs.
That, then, means that we need one signal caller, four wide receivers, four defensive backs and an edge rusher of our choice. Should be easy enough, right? Let's find out.
Meet The Squad
1. Quarterback - Cade Klubnik | Clemson
This was the easiest choice, in all honesty. Klubnik is gearing up for what some believe could be a Heisman season with the Tigers, and is by far one of if not the best signal callers in the conference.
2. Center - Desmond Reid | Pitt
Given that the center is typically snapping the ball, they have to run a lot of shorter routes and be able to create plays in space, while also having soft enough hands to be a reliable target. That's Pitt's Desmond Reid in a nutshell - quick, handsy and dynamite in a bottle when he has the rock in his hands.
3. Wide Receiver - Antonio Williams | Clemson
If Klubnik is going to be the gunslinger of the roster, it only makes sense to have his number one option on the team as well. Williams had a dynamite freshman campaign before being sidelined with injuries in 2023. Last year, he had nearly 1,000 yards receiving on the year, and is poised to eclipse that mark in 2025.
4. Wide Receiver - Squirrel White | Florida State
While he's only played in Tennessee Orange thus far, Squirrel White makes the cut for this list as he'll be suiting up for the Florida State Seminoles in the fall. White can serve as the speed demon on the roster no problem, and has played in his fair share of big SEC matchups before he jumps to the ACC this fall.
5. Wide Receiver - Chris Bell | Louisville
We need a big body on this squad, and Chris Bell covers that need to a tee. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he's the perfect mix of the physical nature a tight end could bring and the hands a true WR1 option could bring to the squad. The Mississippi native caught for just over 750 yards in 2024, and is looking for a true standout year in 2025.
6. Edge Rusher - Isaiah Nwokobia | SMU
I'll be the first to tell you that I've never coached a down of flag football in my life, but if there's no 6-foot-7 offensive lineman to get through, I don't think there's a need for a massive edge rusher. Rather, I think it would make sense to have someone quick enough to put pressure on the passer in a hurry, the agility to make quick cuts and adjustments with the added ability to understand attack angles - that's SMU safety Isaiah Nwokobia. He totaled 100 tackles last season, and that makes him my first candidate for the rusher spot.
7. Defensive Back - Avieon Terrell
Terrell is one of the most interesting prospects on my radar coming into the 2025 season. He plays like he's 6-foot-2, but is actually under the six foot mark. He can play all over the field, and simply causes problems for offenses wherever he's at. He's one of the best bets in coverage in the conference, and will likely be put on the hypothetical opposing squad's best player.
8. Defensive Back - Chandler Rivers | Duke
Chandler Rivers makes for an interesting case. As someone who also racked up nearly 55 tackles last season, he's also dominant in space. However, the stat I'm intrigued with is his three picks last year. Rivers has the ball hawking and open field skills to be a shut down defensive back.
9. Defensive Back - Terry Moore | Duke
It only makes sense to go with the defensive back across from Rivers in Terry Moore for the next spot on the list. Moore hauled in four picks of his own during the 2025 season, and is looking to play his way into the conversation of a top 15 defensive back in the upcoming draft class.
10. Defensive Back - Ahmaad Moses | SMU
Rounding out the squad will be SMU's Ahmaad Moses, who hauled in a trio of picks on his own in 2024. Essentially, we're looking for guys that can keep up in coverage and come down with contested balls. Let's not overthink it here, folks.