NFL Players Allowed to Participate in Flag Football at 2028 Olympics After Owners' Vote
For the first time ever, NFL players are set to participate in flag football at the 2028 Olympics after NFL owners voted to pass a resolution at the league's spring meetings on Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. After conflicting opinions at the annual owners' meetings in April, the resolution received unanimous approval from the league's 32 owners, meaning the league can now begin negotiating with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies, such as USA Football, on the details of NFL players' participation in Los Angeles Games.
The resolution for players' participation in flag football includes the following rules and basic structure, which the league hopes to implement. Here is what's included, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL's ground rules for players participating in Olympic flag football
• Permission for any player under NFL contract to participate in tryouts
• A limit of one player per NFL team on each national team participating
• Allowing, in addition, a team's designated international player to play for his home country
• A purchase of leaguewide insurance policies to provide injury protection for any player injured while participating in an authorized flag football activity related to the Olympics
• A salary cap credit for any player who is injured
• An expectation that Olympic flag football teams will establish medical staffs and field surfaces that comply with NFL minimum standards
• A schedule that "does not unreasonably conflict with an NFL player's league and club commitments."
The news comes on the heels of USA Football selecting its national team rosters for this season. Scott Hallenbeck, the CEO and director of USA Football, had indicated before the resolution's passing that NFL players would be given the opportunity to be a part of Team USA.
“We’re fortunate to have a talent pool that already features prominent flag football stars who have helped USA Football establish a gold-medal standard in international competition. Including players from the NFL only strengthens our ability to build the best U.S. Men’s National Team possible and achieve our ultimate goal for LA28: to bring home two gold medals in flag football," Hallenbeck said in a statement after the NFL vote
“We will continue to develop our high-performance plan that guides the creation of our National Teams. We look forward to working with the NFL on the specific opportunities that NFL players can use to showcase their skills and become eligible for selection to Team USA.”
Several players have expressed interest in participating in flag football, which will make its debut at the 2028 Games.