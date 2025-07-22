BC Bulletin

2025 ACC Football Kickoff Starts on Tuesday: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

2025 ACC Football Kickoff begins on Tuesday at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C. 

The three-day event will start with the Commissioner’s Forum on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. ET, followed by press conferences from Miami, SMU, Stanford, Cal, and Virginia. 

Wednesday will feature appearances by Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse, Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest while Thursday will have Boston College, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Duke, UNC, and NC State.

The press conferences each day will air on ACCNX and interviews with coaches and student-athletes as well as extensive coverage of the event will be on ACC Network all three days.

Today’s Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Tuesday, July 22.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Monday, July 21.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

39 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • ACC Digital Network shared a throwback video of former quarterback Matt Ryan's game-winning touchdown pass against Virginia Tech from 2007. Ryan threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Andre Callender to secure the No. 2 Eagles' 14-10 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech.
  • College Puck NXT released its 2025-26 Frosh Team Top 10 Ranks for the month of July. Boston College sits just outside of the top ten.
  • Boston College softball has signed utility player Kiley Buckley.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"I do lack patience.”

Doug Flutie

Special Media:

