2025 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Kickoff; The Rundown: May 15, 2025
The Boston College Men's and Women's Track and Field teams are set to compete in the 2025 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this Thursday (May 15) through Saturday (May 17) in Winston-Salem, N.C. at Kentner Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest University.
This year's ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will feature some of the top teams and athletes in the country, including four nationally ranked teams according to the USTFCCCA week 7 top-25 poll. On the Women's side Clemson sits at No. 14, while Louisville is No. 17 and NC State is No. 22.
On the Men's side, Virginia Tech is the lone team in the top-25, as they are currently ranked No. 22.Boston College will have 22 total athletes competing over the course of the three-day championship meet.
The Eagles will have at least one athlete in a total of 15 events, including a 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.andwill be the lone Eagles in the field events, as both are competing in the Javelin competitions. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. all three days with field and combined events, followed by the start of running events later that night.
The athletes will be competing for both individual and team titles, while also looking to improve on their times for the chance to qualify for NCAA East Regionals and NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. NCAA East Regionals will take place in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 28-31, while the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will be June 11-14 in Eugene, Ore.
Today’s Schedule:
ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships: May 15-17
Lacrosse: Boston College vs. No. 7 Yale | Recap |
Baseball: Boston College vs. Cal | Watch |
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Monday, May 14.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
107 days
Did You Notice?
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On facing UNC in the NCAA Tournament] “The place was packed with all these cameras, all these reporters. And I think the first question somebody asked us was ‘How do you feel going into a game knowing you can’t win?’ And the whole place just kind of erupted laughing at us. It was almost demoralizing a little bit right there. Each of us just ground our teeth and clenched our fist. We knew right then and there that we were going to bring it. It’s like: Who are these guys?”- Bill Curley
