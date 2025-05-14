A Look at Boston College, Rest of Teams in 2025 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Quarterfinals
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament continues on Thursday with the quarterfinals.
The top three seeds have all advanced to the quarterfinals.
No. 1 UNC will take on Princeton at 7:30 p.m. ET to cap off the Chapel Hill Region. The Tar Heels earned their spot after defeating Clemson 18-9 in the second round. The Tigers cemented their place in the round after beating UMass in the opening round 19-10 and upsetting No. 8 Johns Hopkins 18-12 in the second round.
No. 2 Boston College, who advanced after besting Stony Brook 10-7 in the second round, will face No. 7 Yale in the final round of the Chestnut Hill/Newton Region. The two will square off at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs made it after earning a 12-9 win over UAlbany in the opening round and 9-8 victory over Syracuse in the second round.
No. 3 Northwestern will kick off the quarterfinals with a matchup against Penn at noon. The Wildcats got their spot after beating Michigan 15-7 in the second round while the Quakers made it after defeating Army West Point 16-6 in the first round and No. 6 Maryland 11-10 in the second round.
The final matchup of the quarterfinals is No. 4 Florida and Duke at 2:30 p.m. So far in the tournament, the Gators have won two games against Mercer 18-6 in the first round and Stanford 13-12 in the second. The Blue Devils also have won a pair of games to make it this far against James Madison 17-10 and No. 5 Virginia 17-9.
Every game will be aired on ESPNU.
The winner of each game will head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the semifinals on Friday, May 23 and the national championship on Sunday, May 25 at noon ET.