5-Star Men's Hockey Player Commits to Boston College; The Rundown: June 5, 2024
Consensus 5-star center William Moore took to Instagram to report that his future as a hockey player would be with the Eagles. The post shows his name on a Boston College Jersey and the logos on his locker.
"I am honoured to announce my commitment to Boston College," Moore captioned the post. "I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone else that has helped me along the way. #GoEagles"
"5-star recruit William Moore has committed to Boston College! Moore is the No. 10 ranked 2007-born skater in North America and was the top uncommitted recruit available," Puck Preps posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after his commitment. "Moore had 43 points in 50 games for the U17 NTDP this season. Huge get here for Boston College."
In addition to his success on the U.S. National U17 team this season, Moore also spent time with the USNTDP Juniors of the USHL, as he logged 25 total points in 35 games, per Elite Prospects.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
89 days.
Did You Notice?
- Steven Jackson and Emma Tavella are set to compete at the 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships this Wednesday (June 5) through Saturday (June 8) in Eugene, Ore. at Hayward Field. Jackson will be racing in the Men's 1500m semifinal on Wednesday at 7:46 p.m. ET, while Tavella will compete in the Women's 3,000m Steeplechase semifinal on Thursday at 9:02 p.m. ET.
- Men's track & field, men's fencing, men's skiing, women's basketball, women's fencing, women's golf, women's ice hockey, women's skiing, and women's tennis earned a perfect score of 1,000 on the latest multi-year academic progress rate (APR) data released today by the NCAA. The scores include data from the 2019-20 through the 2022-23 academic years.
- Lacrosse standouts Shea Baker, Lydia Colasante, Shea Dolce and Emma LoPinto were four of just 32 players across the country invited to the U.S. Women's U20 Training Camp.
Check us out on Social Media:
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI