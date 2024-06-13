BC Women's Basketball Draws Arkansas in ACC/SEC Challenge; The Rundown: June 13, 2024
The second annual women's college basketball SEC/ACC Challenge matchups are set, with Boston College set to face Arkansas on the road on Thursday, Dec. 5.
In the first annual SEC/ACC Challenge last season, the Eagles fell to Kentucky 83-81 as the road team.
Boston College is 0-2 all-time against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the first matchup occurring all the way back on Nov. 30, 1999. The two schools most recently met on Nov. 20, 2001, as the Razorbacks won 76-60.
BC is coming off a 14-18 record last season while Arkansas finished 18-15.
Here are the ACC/SEC Challenge matchups:
Wednesday, December 4th
Florida State at Tennessee
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Oklahoma at Louisville
Vanderbilt at Miami
Syracuse at Texas A&M
Virginia Tech at Georgia
Thursday, December 5th
Boston College at Arkansas
Alabama at Cal
Florida at Clemson
Duke at South Carolina
Kentucky at North Carolina
Ole Miss at NC State
Texas at Notre Dame
SMU at Missouri
Stanford at LSU
Auburn at Virginia
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
81 days.
Did You Notice?
- 2027 defensive back Ryan Wooten Jr. received an offer from Boston College.
- Tight end/H-back Derrick "DJ" Johnson and cornerback Njita Sinkala locked in official visits for this weekend. Sinkala revealed on X a letter written to him by BC head coach Bill O'Brien: "Njita, We NEED you here at Boston College. We can win championships with you here! We can't wait to see you see you in June! Go Eagles! --Coach O'Brien
- Former Boston College standout and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had a stellar leaping catch during practice.
- Men's basketball is set to host South Carolina in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge. The Eagles and Gamecocks have met twice in the two programs' histories. The first was on Dec. 30, 2009 in Chestnut Hill, Mass., where the Eagles won 85-76 and the second was on Jan. 1, 2011 in Columbia, S.C., where Boston College also won 85-70.
- Analyst Phil Steele included three Eagles in his preseason All-ACC squad. Offensive lineman Logan Taylor was selected to the First Team and fellow offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo was selected to the Second Team. Defensive lineman Cameron Horsley was selected to the Third Team.
