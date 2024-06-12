BC Bulletin

Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Set to Host South Carolina in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge

The Eagles opponent for the ACC/SEC Challenge has been announced.

In 2023, the NCAA announced a new event for the men’s and women’s basketball programs, the ACC/SEC Challenge. The event spanned over two days and paired up teams from both conferences to play against each other. 

The challenge replaced the ACC vs. Big Ten and the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenges which both ended in 2022.

In the inaugural event, the Boston College Eagles traveled to Nashville, Tenn., to take on Vanderbilt and beat the Commodores 80-62. 

On Wednesday, a report from CBSSports’ Jon Rothstein announced the matchups for the 2024-25 season. 

The Eagles will host the South Carolina Gamecocks at Conte Forum this year. 

The Eagles and Gamecocks have met twice in the two program’s histories. The first on Dec. 30, 2009 in Chestnut Hill, Mass., where the Eagles won 85-76 and the second on Jan. 1, 2011 in Columbia, S.C., where Boston College also won 85-70. 

Here are all the reported matchups for the upcoming season: 

Arkansas at Miami

California at Missouri

Florida State at LSU

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

Kentucky at Clemson

Notre Dame at Georgia

Ole Miss at Louisville

South Carolina at Boston College

Syracuse at Tennessee

Wake Forest at Texas A&M

Alabama at North Carolina

Auburn at Duke

Pittsburgh at Mississippi State

Texas at North Carolina State

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech at Florida

The dates and times for these matchups will be announced at a later time. 

