Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Set to Host South Carolina in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge
In 2023, the NCAA announced a new event for the men’s and women’s basketball programs, the ACC/SEC Challenge. The event spanned over two days and paired up teams from both conferences to play against each other.
The challenge replaced the ACC vs. Big Ten and the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenges which both ended in 2022.
In the inaugural event, the Boston College Eagles traveled to Nashville, Tenn., to take on Vanderbilt and beat the Commodores 80-62.
On Wednesday, a report from CBSSports’ Jon Rothstein announced the matchups for the 2024-25 season.
The Eagles will host the South Carolina Gamecocks at Conte Forum this year.
The Eagles and Gamecocks have met twice in the two program’s histories. The first on Dec. 30, 2009 in Chestnut Hill, Mass., where the Eagles won 85-76 and the second on Jan. 1, 2011 in Columbia, S.C., where Boston College also won 85-70.
Here are all the reported matchups for the upcoming season:
Arkansas at Miami
California at Missouri
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Kentucky at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia
Ole Miss at Louisville
South Carolina at Boston College
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Alabama at North Carolina
Auburn at Duke
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
Texas at North Carolina State
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech at Florida
The dates and times for these matchups will be announced at a later time.
