Boston College Athletics Announces Class of 2025 Varsity Club Hall of Fame
Boston College Athletics has announced its class of 2025 Varsity Club Hall of Fame inductees.
This year’s group of alumni features ten players across eight different sports.
Softball’s Tatiana Cortez (‘17), men’s hockey’s Ben Eaves (‘04) and Patrick Eaves (‘06), men’s lacrosse’s Mike Gillis (‘79), football’s Brian St. Pierre (‘03), wrestling’s Greg Pulskamp (‘90), women’s lacrosse’s Mikaela Rix (‘15) and Covie Stanwick (‘15), women’s soccer’s Courtney Schaeffer (‘01), and baseball’s Mickey Wiswall (‘10) were all named to the class.
Boston College made the announcement in an official press release on Wednesday morning.
“Boston College Varsity Club President Richard J. Schoenfeld '74 has announced the selection of the 2025 Hall of Fame for the fall of 2025. The 10 honorees will be honored for their induction into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 19. All new members will be permanently enshrined on the Wall of Fame on the west concourse of Conte Forum,” said Boston College Athletics in the official press release.
The Varsity Club Hall of Fame is an annual event that has taken place since 1970 that honors former student-athletes for their contributions to their programs. Since its inception, the only year Boston College did not have a class is 2020.
This is the first time since 2023 that there were at least ten players in a class. Last year had eight members.
The selected players will be honored during halftime of Boston College’s game against UConn at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18 and will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on Oct. 19.