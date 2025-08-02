Boston College Baseball Lands Commitment From ’26 Catcher Aidan Spagna
The Boston College baseball program has continued to stay active on the recruiting trail.
Most recently, the Eagles picked up a commitment from class of 2026 catcher/outfielder Aidan Spagna.
The high school senior made the announcement via a social media post on Friday night.
“Excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Boston College,” said Spagna via X. “I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches with their support! Super grateful to Coach Interdonato and the rest of the BC staff for this amazing opportunity! Go Eagles!”
He is a product of Independence High School in Ashburn, Va. This past season, he helped Independence to a Regional Championship as well as made First-Team All-District, First-Team All-Region, and Class 5 Second-Team All-State.
During this summer, he played for NOVAPremier Baseball and participated in the Mid-Atlantic Senior Future Games.
Spagna is the 10th commitment for Boston College’s class of 2026.
He joins pitcher/infielder Jack Ryan, left-handed pitcher Max Goldberg (Cherry Hills Village, Colo.), shortstop Ryan Ventrelle (Fairfield, Conn.), right-handed pitcher Matthew DeFilippo (Farmington, Conn.), left-handed pitcher Asher DeLue (Princeton, N.J.), right-handed pitcher Jj Drennan (Harrison, N.J.), left-handed pitcher Luke Hillegass (Warrington, Penn.), shortstop Chase Massey (Parker, Colo.), and right-handed pitcher Ben Sabatini (Fremont, N.H.).
Currently, Boston College ranks No. 52 in Perfect Game’s class of 2026 recruiting rankings with 33 points.
In 2025, Boston College went 28-29 overall, 11-19 in ACC play, and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament.