Boston College Baseball Picks Up Commitment From ‘26 Pitcher Jack Ryan
The Boston College Eagles baseball program has landed a commitment from class of 2026 pitcher/infielder Jack Ryan.
Ryan made the announcement via a social media post on Thursday afternoon.
“I am excited and blessed to announce my commitment to Boston College to continue my academic and athletic career,” said Ryan via X. “I would like to thank my Mom, my Dad, and my big brother for all their love, encouragement, and sacrifices. Thank you to all my teammates along the way especially at St. Xavier and Team Elite.
“Also, a huge thank you to Coach Crane, Coach DiGiacomo, my personal instructors, and all my other coaches for pushing me to achieve my goals. I am grateful to Head Coach Interdonato, Coach Forrest, and the entire Boston College coaching staff for this incredible opportunity to pursue my dream of playing a sport I love at an incredible institution. GoEagles.”
Ryan is a product of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. This year, he won the GCL South Co-Player of the Year award.
He spent this summer playing for Team Elite where he struck out 26 batters and boasted a 0.61 ERA in 23 innings of work. At the plate, he recorded three home runs, seven extra base hits, and a 1.016 OPS.
Ryan is the ninth commitment for Boston College’s class of 2026.
He joins left-handed pitcher Max Goldberg (Cherry Hills Village, Colo.), shortstop Ryan Ventrelle (Fairfield, Conn.), right-handed pitcher Matthew DeFilippo (Farmington, Conn.), left-handed pitcher Asher DeLue (Princeton, N.J.), right-handed pitcher Jj Drennan (Harrison, N.J.), left-handed pitcher Luke Hillegass (Warrington, Penn.), shortstop Chase Massey (Parker, Colo.), and right-handed pitcher Ben Sabatini (Fremont, N.H.).