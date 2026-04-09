Boston College Baseball Learns Opponent For Beanpot Championship

Boston College baseball has its opponent for the Beanpot championship on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles will take on the Northeastern Huskies in the title game at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

Both teams had to earn wins in the first round to advance to the championship.

Boston College run-ruled UMass 11-1 in eight innings on Tuesday to pick up the opening-round victory. The Eagles’ success was highlighted by a five-run first inning and Carter Hendrickson’s two-RBI single in the eighth to end the game early.

Northeastern defeated Harvard 4-1 on Wednesday after the game was delayed one day due to weather. In the performance, the Huskies scored on three RBI singles, the first two by Charlie Criscola and Carmelo Musacchia in the second inning and the other by Harrison Feinberg in the fourth.

The Huskies are the reigning Beanpot champions and have won back-to-back titles. Last year, Northeastern beat Boston College in the semifinals 3-0 and Harvard in the championship to take the crown.

On top of the Eagles’ loss to the Huskies, they defeated UMass 13-6 in the consolation game to take third place in the event.

The last time Boston College won the baseball Beanpot was 2023 after beating UMass 13-12 in the first round and Harvard 5-4 in the championship after a home run by Nick Wang.

This will be the second time Boston College and Northeastern have met this season. The first game between the two was on March 24 which Boston College won 3-2 at Friedman Diamond in Brookline, Mass.

Boston College has seen a lot of success this season. So far this year, the Eagles are 24-11 on the year, 9-6 in ACC play, and rank No. 23 in the nation as well as fourth in the ACC.

The Huskies have not seen as much success, but are still an over .500 program. Northeastern has boasted a 17-14 overall mark which includes a 10-5 record in CAA play, and is sitting in fourth place in the conference standings.

Both teams have games this weekend prior to the Beanpot championship. Boston College hosts Virginia Tech for a three-game series which starts on Friday afternoon and features the annual ALS Game at Fenway Park on Saturday while Northeastern hosts Merrimack and Maine for two games apiece.

First pitch for both Beanpot games are still TBD.