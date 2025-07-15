Boston College Baseball Picks Up Commitment From ‘26 Pitcher Max Goldberg
The Boston College Eagles baseball program has picked up its latest commitment from class of 2026 left-handed pitcher Max Goldberg.
The rising high school senior made the announcement via a social media post on Tuesday morning.
“I couldn’t be more blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Boston College to continue my athletic and academic career,” said Goldberg via X. “I am incredibly grateful for everything who has helped and guided me through my journey. Excited for the next chapter.”
Goldberg is a product of Cherry Creek High School in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. During the regular season, he made six appearances which included five starts and notched a 2.585 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, .162 BAA, and a 3-1 record in 21.2 innings of work.
His performance helped Cherry Creek to a CSHAA 5A state title in May.
He also plays for Slammers Duman in Englewood, Colo.
Most of his pitches sit in the 80 mph range with his curveball and change up being between 80-83 while his fastball in the high 80s from 86-88.
His highest fastball speed during his 2025 campaign was 90.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect is the eighth commitment for Boston College’s class of 2026.
He joins shortstop Ryan Ventrelle (Fairfield, Conn.), right-handed pitcher Matthew DeFilippo (Farmington, Conn.), left-handed pitcher Asher DeLue (Princeton, N.J.), right-handed pitcher Jj Drennan (Harrison, N.J.), left-handed pitcher Luke Hillegass (Warrington, Penn.), shortstop Chase Massey (Parker, Colo.), and right-handed pitcher Ben Sabatini (Fremont, N.H.).
In 2025, Boston College went 28-29 overall, 11-19 in ACC play, and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament.