Boston College Quarterback Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College quarterback Shaker Reisig is entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN college football and transfer portal reporter Max Olson.

“Boston College QB Shaker Reisig plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells ESPN,” said Olson via X. “Reisig played in 3 games as a true freshman and threw for 141 yards and 1 TD with the Eagles. He’ll have 4 more years of eligibility and is repped by @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT.”

Reisig played in 3 games as a true freshman and threw for 141 yards and 1 TD with the Eagles. He'll have 4 more years of eligibility and is repped by @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT.

Reisig confirmed the news by resharing the post shortly after it was announced.

The freshman appeared in three games for Boston College in 2025 and completed 10 of his 19 pass attempts for 141 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

As a prospect, Reisig was a three-star from the class of 2025 and ranked No. 1,076 nationally, No. 60 in quarterbacks, and No. 20 in the state of Okla., according to 247Sports Composite.

The Tulsa, Okla., native was one of 27 players to sign with the Eagles for their ‘25 class.

With Reisig’s decision to enter the portal, Boston College is losing all three of its quarterbacks from 2025. Grayson James is out of eligibility and Dylan Lonergan is also entering the transfer portal.

In total, 23 Eagles have decided to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Joining Reisig and Lonergan is wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

Former Boston College tight end Matt Ragan, who played for the program from 2022-24, will also be in the portal.

The transfer portal will have one window this year. It opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.

2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris RB Turbo Richard TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke WR/RB Datrell Jones LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming QB Shaker Reisig

