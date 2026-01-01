Boston College Quarterback Entering Transfer Portal
Boston College quarterback Shaker Reisig is entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN college football and transfer portal reporter Max Olson.
“Boston College QB Shaker Reisig plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells ESPN,” said Olson via X. “Reisig played in 3 games as a true freshman and threw for 141 yards and 1 TD with the Eagles. He’ll have 4 more years of eligibility and is repped by @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT.”
Reisig confirmed the news by resharing the post shortly after it was announced.
The freshman appeared in three games for Boston College in 2025 and completed 10 of his 19 pass attempts for 141 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
As a prospect, Reisig was a three-star from the class of 2025 and ranked No. 1,076 nationally, No. 60 in quarterbacks, and No. 20 in the state of Okla., according to 247Sports Composite.
The Tulsa, Okla., native was one of 27 players to sign with the Eagles for their ‘25 class.
With Reisig’s decision to enter the portal, Boston College is losing all three of its quarterbacks from 2025. Grayson James is out of eligibility and Dylan Lonergan is also entering the transfer portal.
In total, 23 Eagles have decided to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Joining Reisig and Lonergan is wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.
Former Boston College tight end Matt Ragan, who played for the program from 2022-24, will also be in the portal.
The transfer portal will have one window this year. It opens on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.
2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:
- TE Ty Lockwood
- DB Ashton McShane
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris
- RB Turbo Richard
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke
- WR/RB Datrell Jones
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty
- DE Jayden Fry
- DB Omarion Davis
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
- LB Tim Hays
- DB Omar Thornton
- WR Semaj Fleming
- QB Shaker Reisig
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1