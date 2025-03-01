Boston College Baseball Pitcher Joey Ryan Earns Second Save of Season, The Rundown: March 1, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles baseball team earned a come from behind 14-11 win over William & Mary on Friday night.
Eagles pitcher Joey Ryan entered the game in the seventh inning and allowed just one hit and one walk as well as struck out four batters in 3.0 innings of work.
With the performance, Ryan earned his second save of the season.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships | 4 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College at Virginia Tech | 11 a.m. | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College at Richmond | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: No. 3-seeded Boston College vs. No. 6 Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinal) | 4:30 p.m. | NESN+/ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College at New Hampshire | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College at Cal | 10 p.m. | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Baseball: Boston College 14, William & Mary 11
- Men’s Hockey: Boston College 4, New Hampshire 1
- Women’s Tennis: Florida State 4, Boston College 1
- Men’s Tennis: Florida State 7, Boston College 0
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
182 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Athletics shared the Eagles of the Week for this week.
- Class of 2026 quarterback Aiden Smalls has received an offer from Boston College. In 2024, Smalls went 130-of-214 for 1,948 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions as well as recorded 150 carries for 1,006 yards, and 12 touchdowns.
- The Boston College cross country & track and field program shared practice photos ahead of the team’s meet this weekend.
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published