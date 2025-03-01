BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball Pitcher Joey Ryan Earns Second Save of Season, The Rundown: March 1, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

The Boston College Eagles baseball team earned a come from behind 14-11 win over William & Mary on Friday night. 

Eagles pitcher Joey Ryan entered the game in the seventh inning and allowed just one hit and one walk as well as struck out four batters in 3.0 innings of work. 

With the performance, Ryan earned his second save of the season.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships | 4 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats 
  • Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College at Virginia Tech | 11 a.m. | Live Stats
  • Women’s Hockey: No. 3-seeded Boston College vs. No. 6 Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinal) | 4:30 p.m. | NESN+/ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

  • Women’s Tennis: Florida State 4, Boston College 1
  • Men’s Tennis: Florida State 7, Boston College 0

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

182 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College Athletics shared the Eagles of the Week for this week.
  • Class of 2026 quarterback Aiden Smalls has received an offer from Boston College. In 2024, Smalls went 130-of-214 for 1,948 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions as well as recorded 150 carries for 1,006 yards, and 12 touchdowns.
  • The Boston College cross country & track and field program shared practice photos ahead of the team’s meet this weekend.

Special Media: 

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC