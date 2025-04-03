Boston College Baseball Falls to Rhode Island in Extra Innings
The Boston College Eagles (13-14, 5-7 ACC) baseball team dropped its midweek game to the Rhode Island Rams (16-12, 6-3 A10) 11-9 in extra innings on Wednesday night.
After going down in order in the first inning, Rhode Island went in front 6-0 after plating six runs in the following two innings.
The Rams’ offense started with a two-run home run from first baseman DJ Perron in the second and continued with a two-RBI double by designated hitter Jack Hopko, a bases-loaded drawn walk by second baseman Scott Penney, and a sacrifice fly by catcher Danny Leikus in the third.
Boston College put its first run of the day on the board in the fifth on an RBI single by designated hitter Kyle Wolff.
The Eagles slowly chipped into their deficit. In the sixth, they tacked on three more runs on an RBI chopper by pinch hitter Esteban Garcia and a two-RBI single by third baseman Patrick Roche to make the score 6-4.
Boston College got within one run 6-5 in the seventh on an RBI groundout by shortstop Sam McNulty. Left fielder Adam Magpoc attempted to steal home to tie the game, but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
The Eagles took the lead in the eighth 9-6. Roche put Boston College in front 7-6 with a two-RBI single. Center fielder Josiah Ragsdale extended the lead on an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch.
Rhode Island took advantage of its late comeback attempt and knotted the game at 9 in the ninth on a three-RBI triple by Penney.
After the game went into extra innings, the Rams went back in front 11-9 in the 10th after two bases-loaded drawn walks from shortstop Reece Moroney and Perron.
The Eagles got the game-tying run in scoring position in the home half of the inning, but a groundout by first baseman Vince Cimini ended the game.
Pitcher Alex Bryant started on the mound for Boston College. In his outing, he went 2.1 innings and allowed four hits, five runs (all earned), walked one batter and struck out four. Peter Schafer, Karl Meyer, Jacob Burnham, Cesar Gonzalez, and JD Ogden entered out of the bullpen.
Ogden was credited with the loss after allowing the final two runs for the Rams.
Next up, Boston College travels to Louisville Ky., to start a three-game series against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCNX.