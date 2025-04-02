BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball vs Rhode Island: Lineups, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles look to get back in the win column against the Rams on Wednesday afternoon.

The Boston College Eagles (13-13, 5-7 ACC) baseball team is looking to get back in the win column as it hosts the Rhode Island Rams (15-12, 6-3 A10) on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Eagles are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Northeastern Huskies in the first round of the 2025 Beanpot on Tuesday. 

Boston College will be looking for some momentum before its three-game road set at Louisville this weekend. 

Rhode Island is heading into the matchup riding a two-game winning streak after earning a series win over UMass over the weekend. The Rams dropped their opener 6-3 and won the last two games 13-1 and 17-6 to take the series. 

This will be the first time these two teams have met since 2022. The last three games scheduled have been cancelled including the one that was set for earlier in the season on Feb. 25. 

Starting Lineups

Rhode Island’s Lineup:

Boston College’s Lineup:

3B Anthony DePino

3B Patrick Roche

RF Eric Genther

CF Josiah Ragsdale

SS Reece Moroney

DH Kyle Wolff

DH Jack Hopko

RF Jack Toomey

1B DJ Perron

LF Adam Magpoc

2B Scott Penney

1B Vince Cimini

C Danny Leikus

SS Sam McNulty

LF Adonis Medina

C Jace Roossien

CF Brody McKenzie

2B Julio Solier

P Josh Kopetski

P Alex Bryant

Score Updates

Pregame

  • First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Rhode Island Rams 

When: Wednesday, April 2 at 4 p.m. ET 

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass. 

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Rhode Island: The Rams earned a series win over the UMass Minutemen over the weekend, losing the opening game 6-3 and taking the last two 13-1 and 17-6. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 3-0 loss to the Northeastern Huskies in the first round of the Beanpot on Tuesday. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 26, 2022. Boston College defeated Rhode Island 5-3 in seven innings. 

