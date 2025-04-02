Boston College Baseball vs Rhode Island: Lineups, Score Updates, TV Info
The Boston College Eagles (13-13, 5-7 ACC) baseball team is looking to get back in the win column as it hosts the Rhode Island Rams (15-12, 6-3 A10) on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Northeastern Huskies in the first round of the 2025 Beanpot on Tuesday.
Boston College will be looking for some momentum before its three-game road set at Louisville this weekend.
Rhode Island is heading into the matchup riding a two-game winning streak after earning a series win over UMass over the weekend. The Rams dropped their opener 6-3 and won the last two games 13-1 and 17-6 to take the series.
This will be the first time these two teams have met since 2022. The last three games scheduled have been cancelled including the one that was set for earlier in the season on Feb. 25.
Starting Lineups
Rhode Island’s Lineup:
Boston College’s Lineup:
3B Anthony DePino
3B Patrick Roche
RF Eric Genther
CF Josiah Ragsdale
SS Reece Moroney
DH Kyle Wolff
DH Jack Hopko
RF Jack Toomey
1B DJ Perron
LF Adam Magpoc
2B Scott Penney
1B Vince Cimini
C Danny Leikus
SS Sam McNulty
LF Adonis Medina
C Jace Roossien
CF Brody McKenzie
2B Julio Solier
P Josh Kopetski
P Alex Bryant
Score Updates
Pregame
- First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Rhode Island Rams
When: Wednesday, April 2 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Rhode Island: The Rams earned a series win over the UMass Minutemen over the weekend, losing the opening game 6-3 and taking the last two 13-1 and 17-6.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 3-0 loss to the Northeastern Huskies in the first round of the Beanpot on Tuesday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 26, 2022. Boston College defeated Rhode Island 5-3 in seven innings.