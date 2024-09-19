Boston College Fall Baseball Schedule Released, The Rundown: September 19, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles baseball team released its fall schedule yesterday afternoon.
The schedule includes two scrimmages against Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart before the annual five-day intrasquad scrimmage between the Eagles themselves. The five day scrimmage, dubbed the Sonny Nictakis World Series, is named after the former Boston College captain who passed away in 2000 following a battle with Hodgkin's disease.
The Eagles have never lost to either opponent that the team will be welcoming to Harrington Athletics Village, and will be looking to keep that streak alive this year.
Eagles Results:
No athletic events took place on September 18, according to the Boston College Composite Schedule.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
22 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College will wear the famed Red Bandana uniforms this weekend in its matchup with Michigan State. The game kicks off at 8 p.m.
- Boston College Women's Basketball assistant coach Denesha Stallworth sat down with members of the school's media team to explain how she plans to implement her professional basketball experience to the program. Stallworth is a former Kentucky Wildcat standout and played professionally for six years.
- The Boston College men's basketball team posted a video yesterday showing their fast break workout with some above-the-rim antics. The Eagles begin their season on November 4 when they take on the Citadel from Capitol Hill. Boston College is looking to get back to the Big Dance after winning a game in last year's NIT.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
Published