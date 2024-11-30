Boston College Football Takes on Pitt in Regular Season Finale, The Rundown: November 30, 2024
The Boston College Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC) football team is getting ready for its season finale against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are not only looking to end their regular season on a high note but also are hoping to record their seventh win of the season. If they reach the milestone, it will be the first time Boston College has won seven regular season games since 2018.
Pitt will enter Chestnut Hill with its backup quarterback under center in Nate Yarnell. Starting quarterback Eli Holstein will miss the game due to a leg injury.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on The CW.
Today’s Schedule:
- Volleyball: Boston College at Virginia | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Football: Boston College vs. Pitt | 3 p.m. ET | The CW | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: No. 11 Boston College at No. 15 Northeastern | 7 p.m. ET | NESN | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Basketball: Dartmouth 88, Boston College 83.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 4 Boston College 5, No. 15 Dartmouth 3.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
76 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program released a hype video via social media ahead of the team’s season finale against Pitt on Saturday afternoon.
- Former Boston College men’s hockey and current San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith scored a goal in the Sharks 8-5 win over the Seattle Kraken on Friday. He also tallied an assist.
- The Boston College men’s hockey team started its annual Holiday Toy Drive on Friday. It goes until Dec. 9.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 30, 1940: Boston College finished the regular season undefeated with a 7-0 victory over Holy Cross. The Eagles were No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll, voted before bowl games were played.
