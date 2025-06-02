BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Welcomes First Wave of Official Visitors, The Rundown: June 2, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Mason Woods

Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff welcomed their first group of summer official visitors this weekend as the Eagles brought in over ten prospects from the 2026 recruiting class.

As of now, Boston College has 13 commitments in the 2026 class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 21 team in the nation. While there is still a long way to go before the current class of rising seniors makes their final decisions, O'Brien and the staff have gotten of to an excellent start.

Take a look at some of the social media reactions from Boston College's weekend visitors.

Check out the Boston College football official visit tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.

3-Star LB Jaydyn Williams

WR Imari Jeheil

Today’s Schedule:

No games scheduled

Eagles Results:

No games scheduled

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

89 days

Did You Notice?

Boston College football hosted its annual mega camp, welcoming prospects from the 2026 class, 2027 class and beyond for their first glimpse at what it's like for a member of the Eagles.

2028 DT Dillon Gunnar Fisk

2026 EDGE Noah Keglovitz

2028 RB Trey Alexander

2028 EDGE Michael Degenhart

2027 QB Eli Stumpf

Special Media:

