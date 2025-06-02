Boston College Football Welcomes First Wave of Official Visitors, The Rundown: June 2, 2025
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff welcomed their first group of summer official visitors this weekend as the Eagles brought in over ten prospects from the 2026 recruiting class.
As of now, Boston College has 13 commitments in the 2026 class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 21 team in the nation. While there is still a long way to go before the current class of rising seniors makes their final decisions, O'Brien and the staff have gotten of to an excellent start.
Take a look at some of the social media reactions from Boston College's weekend visitors.
Check out the Boston College football official visit tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
3-Star LB Jaydyn Williams
WR Imari Jeheil
Did You Notice?
Boston College football hosted its annual mega camp, welcoming prospects from the 2026 class, 2027 class and beyond for their first glimpse at what it's like for a member of the Eagles.
2028 DT Dillon Gunnar Fisk
2026 EDGE Noah Keglovitz
2028 RB Trey Alexander
2028 EDGE Michael Degenhart
2027 QB Eli Stumpf
Special Media:
